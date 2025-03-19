“You Just Destroyed That Family”—Jessie Hoffman’s Execution Slammed by Family & Supporters

Jessie Hoffman’s death penalty was carried out on March 19, 2025 by using the nitrogen gas method. After a hiatus of 15 years in regards to executions, Hoffman’s case serves as the first one where the state of Louisiana resumed the application of the death penalty and has used the nitrogen method for the first time. Almost 50 of his friends, family, and supporters gathered outside of Angola as he breathed his last.

Alison McCrary, spiritual adviser on death row and director of Louisiana InterFaith against Executions, who was present as part of the support group of Hoffman, said, “Jessie will always be remembered as a reason for why we do this work. For how we know deep in the marrow of our bones that we are all better than the worst thing that we’ve ever done.”

Hoffman was formally given the life sentence on September 11, 1998 for the crime he had committed two years back, in 1996. He was found guilty of first degree m—rder, r—pe, and abduction of Mary “Molly” Elliott. Hoffman had abducted her on gun point on November 26, 1996 and then he made her draw some money from an ATM. He then proceeded to r—pe and eventually k—ll her. He had just turned 18 two months before he committed this crime.

Florence Ruffin, Hoffman’s younger sister, was also among the people who came together on the day of his execution. She met him for the last time at the Louisiana State Penitentiary and broke down when she came out. Besides Hoffman’s family and well wishers, the vigil also had people from the victim Mary Elliott’s side.

Representatives from various religions and advocates who are against the death penalty used this vigil to voice their opinions regarding the abolition of the death penalty system in the state. The deputy director of the Promise of Justice Initiative, Lauren Sapp, mentioned, “May this flame remind us that no life is beyond redemption, no soul beyond grace and no person beyond love. As we hold this space, may peace enter the heart of Jessie Hoffman and may light guide his path home.”

McCrary had worked with Hoffman 20 years ago as a paralegal on his case and said that the young boy was truly one of most reflective people she ever knew. She added, “He has a level of depth that is rarely found in people. And I wish the world could see, and those in power could see, Jessie is not the same person he was when he was 18 years old.”

The vigil also had Charles Keith, who was the impact and communities liaison for Death Penalty Action. His presence was particularly important here because his brother was given the life sentence in Ohio but later it was revised and he was given lifetime in prison without the possibility of parole. Charles Keith therefore now moves across the country at sites of executions to advocate against the same. He said, “How does killing somebody solve anything? It does not deter crime. You just destroyed that family.”

As Hoffman was announced dead at 6:50 pm, the participants of the vigil gradually started moving ahead while some broke down in tears and others kept sitting in silence.