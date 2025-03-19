Death Row Inmate Executed in US with ‘Horrific’ Method Never Before Tried on Humans!

Louisiana death row man Jessie Hoffman Jr. has been executed by a rare method that has been described as “horrific” and “needless torture” by many. He was convicted of brutally raping and murdering the 28-year-old Mary Molly Elliot in 1996. Following his conviction, Hoffman has been a death row inmate for 27 years. On March 18, shortly after 7 PM local time, he was put to death by nitrogen gas execution, the first-ever in Louisiana. His lawyers argued that the method went against his religious beliefs, while many have deemed the procedure as a “needless torture.”

This historic and controversial move has since generated significant buzz as Louisiana officials now have plans for nitrogen gas execution for more death row inmates later this year. In addition, with this, the state ended its 15-year-long execution hiatus. As reported by Nola, Hoffman refused to have a final meal or give a final statement before he was put to death by nitrogen hypoxia.

As part of their last-minute efforts, his legal team argued that the method “substantially burdens” his Buddhist practices as it would prevent him from breathing meditatively before death. The lawyers also claimed that it violated the Eight Amendment, which bans cruel and unusual capital punishments like this one. However, the official maintained that the process was humane.

Nola reports, Caroline Tillman, one of Jessie Hoffman‘s lawyers said, “Tonight, the State of Louisiana took the life of Jessie Hoffman, a man who was deeply loved, who brought light to those around him, and who spent nearly three decades proving that people can change.”

The procedure itself is deemed controversial as the inmate is generally strapped to a gurney, fitted with a gas mask. Similarly, in Jessie’s case, he was forced to inhale the nitrogen until his heart stopped. The process creates a deprivation of oxygen, without which the body cells and organs can’t function and ultimately shut down as a result of asphyxiation. A death row inmate would be forced to inhale 100% nitrogen through a gas mask for 5 to 15 minutes, which is fastened to their face until their heart rate drops completely.

Louisiana plans to execute Jessie Hoffman tonight using an untested, experimental gassing method—an act of needless torture. Even the victim’s husband opposes the execution. LACDL stands against this injustice. pic.twitter.com/fhkBYKvYOb — LACDL (@LouisianaCDL) March 18, 2025

Although Hoffman was not the first death row man to face the method, as not too long ago, Alabama also executed Kenneth Smith, who was convicted of murder-for-hire, using nitrogen hypoxia. However, as per the Daily Star, this procedure is illegal for most mammals in Louisiana. The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends that it shouldn’t be used as a common euthanasia for cats and dogs and only be used if the animals are already sedated. Louisiana vet Lee Capone told the Guardian that this gassing method is inhumane for animals, “much less people.” The state using it to execute Hoffman was a “horrific” end, said Capone.

Jesse Hoffman Jr., who is scheduled to die tonight at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, was convicted of a brutal crime committed in 1996. At the age of 18, Hoffman abducted Mary “Molly” Elliott, a 28-year-old advertising executive, at gunpoint from a parking garage in New… pic.twitter.com/3FiWMTEoHF — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) March 18, 2025

While on the internet, people debated whether it was a justified end for the 46-year-old death row inmate; some have supported Louisiana taking such a measure, given the brutality of his crime. As reported by Nola, he was only 18 when he abducted advertising executive Mary “Molly” Elliot at gunpoint. He then coerced her into withdrawing money from an ATM before proceeding to sexually assault her and ultimately Kill her.