‘You Gotta Win’: Trump Begs GOP to Save Him From Impeachment

President Donald Trump warned House Republicans that Democrats would impeach him if the party loses control of Congress in the November midterm elections. He told lawmakers they need to win to avoid another impeachment battle.

The president made these comments at a House Republican retreat in Washington. According to Reuters, GOP leaders are trying to protect a slim House majority and a Senate map that includes several competitive seats.

“You need to win the midterms because, if we don’t win, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” the president said, adding, “I’ll get impeached.”

In the same speech, Trump argued that Republicans have not pursued impeachment as aggressively as Democrats. “We don’t impeach them, you know why? Because they’re meaner than we are,” Trump said. He went on to say, “We should have impeached Joe Biden for 100 different things.”

Trump has faced impeachment twice while in office, both times by a House controlled by Democrats, and he was acquitted by the Senate. Reuters reported that his warning suggested a prediction that Democrats would seek impeachment again if they regain the House in 2026.

The president’s appeal to lawmakers occurred in a familiar midterm context, where modern presidents often see their party lose seats in Congress during the first midterm election after taking office. Since 2006, incumbent presidents have typically lost House seats in midterms.

Trump: You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don’t win the midterms, I’ll get impeached.

Trump’s comments also highlighted his focus on keeping Republicans united as they head into a campaign year. Turnout and candidate quality will play a big role in the battle for House control. At the retreat, Trump encouraged lawmakers to explain the public’s mood and the political stakes of the upcoming election cycle, Reuters reported.

Democrats have already pointed to early special election results and local contests as signs of enthusiasm among their voters. Meanwhile, Republicans emphasize that the presidential election is over and the midterms will hinge on campaigning and mobilization at the district level. In Texas, Democrats recently gained a state Senate district that had supported Trump by double digits in 2024. This result, according to The Washington Post, showed potential openings even in traditionally Republican areas.

The president did not mention any specific impeachment theory during his remarks. He spoke generally about Democrats’ intentions, claiming they would “find a reason” if they regain power in Washington.

House Republicans have had their own internal debates about impeachment recently, including attempts aimed at Biden while he was president. Trump’s statement that Republicans “should have impeached” Biden reflected those past intraparty conflicts, even as Republicans have tried to avoid divisive fights that could hurt their unity.

Trump’s warning came as lawmakers from both parties get ready for a long campaign season. This period will test the president’s political influence and the Republican brand in swing districts. The midterms will decide whether Republicans can maintain control over the House agenda and whether Democrats will gain the power to launch investigations, issue subpoenas, and potentially start impeachment proceedings.