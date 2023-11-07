Amy Slaton, one-half of the 1000-lb Sisters, has been on a remarkable journey of transformation over the years, but now her friends are expressing deep concern as she appears to be swapping one addiction for another. Slaton, who has made significant progress in her weight loss journey and currently weighs 282 pounds, has reportedly developed a smoking habit that has her pals worried.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Also Read: Fans Remain Divided Over ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton’s Toned Facial Features in a TikTok Video

While filming for Season 5 of 1000-Lb Sisters in Atlanta, Slaton was frequently spotted smoking and vaping, with sources indicating that her nicotine habit is taking over her life. According to an insider, Slaton is consuming up to two packs of cigarettes a day and is unable to sit still without lighting up, as per Radar Online. They also said, "Amy will avoid certain situations where smoking isn’t allowed. For instance, she’d rather drive 1,000 miles than take a plane."

The concern among Slaton's friends and family is that she has turned to smoking to help curb her appetite. The insider explained, "She can’t get through a tiny meal without taking a puff or three. Smoking is her appetite suppressant. She lost weight from it and doesn’t eat so much, but it’s the unhealthiest way of doing it, and the fear among her loved ones is that she’s opening herself up to lung cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Amy's struggle with addiction isn't the only challenge her family is facing. Tammy Slaton, Amy's sister, who has also been on the show and lost a lot of weight herself, recently had some legal issues. On August 4th, Tammy was riding in a car in Kentucky that got pulled over, according to Y! Entertainment. The police officer smelled marijuana in the car and found about an ounce or more of it in a glass jar in her purse. Tammy was arrested for marijuana possession. So, it appears as though, along with Amy's tobacco addiction problems, her sister is dealing with her own issues after getting arrested with pot.

Also Read: Inside '1000-LB. Sisters' Amy Slaton's Exposed Home: Toys and Diapers Cover the Floor

Amy Slaton's Facebook post from a bunch of years ago that says sumn like "Stopped smoking. Thank u Chantex." still sends me — J♥️ nothing on (but the radio) out now 📻 (@holdmeava) April 5, 2020

In response to her legal situation, Tammy completed a court-ordered Marijuana Education Program with the understanding that criminal charges would be dropped as long as she stayed out of trouble for the next six months. This legal incident came just weeks after Tammy experienced the tragic loss of her husband, Caleb Willingham.

Also Read: Amy Slaton from '1000-Lb. Sisters' Smokes and Vapes in Atlanta While Shooting New Season

Tammy’s husband died and Amy got a divorce, someone help my girlssss 😭 #1000lbsisters — lily (@lily_mcbroom) October 31, 2023

Tammy recently posted an emotional message on social media mourning the loss of her husband, Caleb. "Rip, sweet angel," she wrote. "You will forever be missed and loved so much. Thank you, Caleb, for showing me real love and happiness." Tammy is clearly heartbroken over his passing. Despite these hardships and setbacks, it seems as though both sisters are trying their best to continue their journey toward better health and well-being.

More from Inquisitr

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Was an Average Weight Until This Life-Changing Event

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton Imitates Barbie, Adopts a Hard-Rock Aesthetic in New Video