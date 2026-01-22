World’s Tallest and Shortest Women Finally Meet — Here’s What They Think About Their ‘Unusual’ Height

To mark Guinness World Records’ 70th anniversary, a special meet-up was organized for the world’s tallest and shortest women. Rumeysa Gelgi and Jyoti Amge share a staggering height gap of almost 5 feet, but their opinions and strength are remarkably similar. The two of them got to know each other up close and personal in an interview, where they asked each other curious questions.

​An advocate and web developer by profession, Rumeysa Gelgi is the tallest living female with a height of 7 feet and weighs about 198 pounds. A native of Turkey, her exorbitant height is caused by Weaver syndrome, which is a rare condition that causes rapid growth among other abnormalities. Scientifically, it affects men more than women, and Rumeysa happens to be one of those unique cases. Due to her condition, Rumeysa usually moves around in a wheelchair. But for shorter distances, she relies on a walker.

On the other hand is Jyoti Amge from India. The 32-year-old is an actress and holds the Guinness World Record for being the shortest living female in the world. She has a height of roughly 2 feet, which is an aftereffect of a condition called primordial dwarfism. Over the years, she has been a part of several shows and films, including American Horror Story: Freak Show in 2014. Jyoti has a wax statue to her name at the Celebrity Wax Museum in Mumbai, India.

​Jyoti and Rumeysa got a chance to meet for the first time, and the two chatted over evening tea. During their interview, both of them realized the number of similarities that they have. For instance, Rameysa asked Jyoti if she would like to return to her average height one fine day.

​The Indian actress, in her response, mentioned, “If my height was more before the record, I would like it. But now that I have a record with Guinness World Records, I won’t like my height to increase, because the world knows me for my height and this record too.”

​Jyoti turned the same question to Rumeysa, who had a very similar answer to the possibility of returning to average height one day. In her words, “I wouldn’t change my height to become a person with average height because I believe that this is what makes me me, what makes me special, what makes me, you know, the tallest woman in the world. I know that if I had not gone through so many challenges in life, because of my syndrome and everything else, I wouldn’t be who I am today.”

​From their dreams to their secret talents, Rumeysa and Jyoti discussed several things. When the Turkish web developer asked the world’s shortest woman about that one thing she wants to achieve, Amge said, “My biggest dream is to have my statue in London’s Madame Tussauds, which stays there for years, and I become famous forever.”

​Unfortunately, due to their drastic heights, people like Rumeysa and Jyoti often end up being victims of ridicule and mockery. However, the two have ended up turning their height as one of their biggest superpowers, which helps them fight against all odds.