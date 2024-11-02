'World's Most Accurate' Economist Predicts Trump vs Harris Race Winner and Its Market Impact

The "world's most accurate economist" has predicted the winner of the upcoming presidential elections. Christophe Barraud of Market Securities, who has been declared as the economist with the most accuracy by Bloomberg for predicting 11 out of 12 predictions correctly, has announced what he thinks of the elections. Barraud has shared how the POTUS 2024 race results will impact the economy and where is America headed for the coming year. His predictions have hinted at a clear winner between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Business Insider, the economist believes the red wave is set to smear the American soil this time around and Trump will be the next POTUS. Barraud shared how the economic, financial, and satellite data combined with backtests and outside models, helped him predict the outcome after a meticulous observation. The economist had declared that a GDP boost between 2.1-2.3% in 2025 will be witnessed after Trump's tax cuts. According to him Trump's presidency may have a divided Congress which will force him to focus more on foreign policy. The French economist also focused on the alternate prediction, if Harris wins. As per this prediction, the House will remain divided and keep the economy in a status quo with no significant changes.

Barraud also mentioned how the major chunk of Trump's economic plan would hurdle global economic growth. The impact may also be long-term as per economists the market will grow soon and is currently stagnant due to the uncertainties like elections, weather disasters, and labor strikes. The 38-year-old also tweeted, "Looking at different metrics such as betting markets, polls, election modelers’ forecasts, financial markets, as of now, the most probable outcomes are: (1) #Trump victory (2) #GOP clean sweep," on X (formerly known as Twitter). He shared the freeze frames of charts from the election betting platform Polymarket and prediction market Kalshi to prove his prediction on the American economy after the elections.

As per Daily Mail, Trump has an edge over Harris while many believe Trump's tax policy has the potential to make the businessmen richer. The voters are focused on inflation despite being cooled down by 2.4 percent. Given Trump's business background voters have entrusted him with a better economy for the next tenure of the President. In all the survey polls conducted by CNBC, the realtor turned Republican is having an upper hand with 46 to 48 percent turnover on his side. Notably, the American presidential elections are driven by the economic challenges and solutions promised by the Republicans and Democrats.

According to the Daily Mail, Trump has a 35-point lead among those who vote by analyzing the economic impact. Whereas he has a 19-point lead among those most watchful of the crime and safety in the country. The survey also shows the voters entrusting Trump with the immigration issue and a 35-point lead there too.