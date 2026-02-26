“Words Being Accurate Matters” — Florida Democratic Rep. Says Charlie Kirk Was Not Assassinated

Florida Democratic Rep. Ashley Gantt set social media ablaze this week after claiming that Turning Point USA co-founder and conservative activist Charlie Kirk was not assassinated last September.

The Florida House of Representatives approved a bill on Wednesday to establish an official Charlie Kirk Day of Remembrance. The legislation picked Oct. 14, Kirk’s birthday, and the bill passed in an 82–31 party-line vote.

Additionally, the House voted 82–30 to designate a portion of S.W. 107th Avenue in Miami-Dade County as “Kirk Memorial Avenue.”

Gantt spoke against the designation, remarking, “Let’s ball” before calling Kirk “mediocre and racist.”

“And I say mediocre at best,” Gantt remarked.

WATCH: Florida House Democrats push back on legislation honoring Conservative Activist and @TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk, claiming he was NOT assassinated Rep. Ashley Viola Gantt: “His passing was tragic for those who love him, absolutely, there is no denying that. But he was not… pic.twitter.com/8thbmfNZRf — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) February 25, 2026

Gantt also argued that Kirk had no ties to Florida beyond owning property in the state. However, she disputed the idea that Kirk, who was fatally shot during a speaking engagement on Sept. 10, was assassinated because, in her opinion, assassination is “typically related to a person in a political position.”

“Charlie Kirk died from gun violence, OK?” Gantt insisted. “We continuously advocate for gun policy [and] legislation that would ensure that people that probably shouldn’t have a gun don’t have a gun.

“Was his passing tragic for those who love him?” Gantt continued. “Absolutely. There is no denying that. But he was not assassinated, and words being accurate matters. It was a death by gun violence.”

Disagreeing with Kirk’s politics is one thing, as is calling him “mediocre.” Taking the stance that referring to Kirk’s death as an assassination, though, is something else entirely. At best, her comments are tone-deaf and offensive. At worst? A glance at social media shows plenty of netizens outraged — and that’s being generous — with Gantt.

Democrat Florida state Rep. Ashley Viola Gantt on Charlie Kirk:

“His passing was tragic for those who love him, absolutely, there is no denying that. But he was not assassinated.”

I’m trying so hard to turn over a new leaf and not point out these strong independent women are… pic.twitter.com/8gWnRTYE0u — Clay Edwards (@SaveJxn) February 26, 2026

It is worth noting that news organizations such as NPR and CNN have referred to Kirk’s death as an assassination, and they have also called the alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson, an “assassin.” Right-wing activists and politicians are not the only ones using the term “assassination” when discussing Kirk’s death.

“I’m trying so hard to turn over a new leaf and not point out these strong independent women are complete idiots,” Mississippi radio host Clay Edwards wrote on X, “but they’re literally trying to rewrite history before our eyes.”

As of publication, Gantt had not issued a follow-up statement on her comments.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office is pursuing the death penalty against Robinson, who will not have his preliminary hearing until May 18. Robinson has not yet entered pleas for the charges he faces, which include aggravated murder, felony use of a firearm, and witness tampering. He also faces several victim targeting enhancements and an aggravating factor of having committed a violent offense in the presence of a child.