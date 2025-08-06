Woman’s Weight Dropped ‘Like a Miracle’ After Taking Ozempic for Son’s Wedding—Then It ‘Almost Killed’ Her

Ali Eastburn, 58, began taking Ozempic after she became eager to lose the weight she gained after post-menopause. With her son’s wedding just a few days away, there was no stopping her until she ended up in the hospital. The woman revealed that her appendix burst after taking Ozempic, and it “almost killed” her. Needless to say, she was also about to miss the big day she was preparing for altogether.

Eastburn told the Daily Mail, “My whole metabolism just changed and I had tried everything to lose weight,” explaining she was a size 16 before joining the Ozempic trend. “At first, it seemed like a miracle. The weight was just coming off,” the Nashville woman said, recounting the early days of beginning the drug in April.

However, her weight loss was at a plateau, and that’s when Ali decided to do something that would cost her badly. “I knew I had to do something drastic as I was desperate to look better. I didn’t want to hate the wedding photos for the rest of my life. I upped my dose so I could get to my goal of losing 20 lbs.” During her interview, she did not reveal whether she consulted with her doctor before upping her dose.

It is important to note that the 2024 FDA warning clearly states that taking more than the recommended doses of Ozempic could lead to nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, as well as fainting, headache, migraine, dehydration, acute pancreatitis, and gallstones.

The impact was fast. Eastburn said, “The first week the nausea was uncontrollable and I had no desire to eat or drink anything,” She explained that she was experiencing an “excruciating heartburn,” and “felt sick as a dog.” The woman continued that she had to constantly fight the urges to vomit, and while shopping for her son’s wedding, she even ended up in the emergency room twice.

It got worse, and she was taken to the hospital after landing in Nashville, where the doctors declared that she had a burst appendix. “We went at the very last minute as I was in so much pain. Sitting on a chair was so painful and I could barely walk. When my son saw me sitting in the front row, he came over and hugged me for the longest time and bawled like a baby,” Eastburn said after missing the rehearsal dinner for her son’s wedding.

Although she was finally able to attend the special day, she now regrets ever taking the decision of Ozempic just for weight loss. “I will never jeopardize or endanger myself again with any drugs to lose weight as that was too close of a call,” she said.

“I would say think long and hard before taking a GLP-1 as it almost killed me. If you care about your family or people that you love, think about them having to live life without you as it might kill you. Being thin is not worth losing your life.”