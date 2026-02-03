News

Woman Working in Arline Ticket Business Found Guilty in $20 Million Money Laundering Scheme

Published on: February 3, 2026 at 9:03 AM ET

She used her job as an airline ticket consolidator to launder money.

NYC woman, Rui Fang Yu, get two years in prison over Chinese money laundering scheme
NYC woman, Yu pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to money laundering concealment last year in August. (Image Source: Torsten Dettlaff/ Pexels; Jonathan Borba/ Pexels)

NYC woman Rui Fang Yu, who was involved in an elaborate money laundering scheme, will spend two years in jail. She laundered over $20 million from drug sales throughout the U.S. 

Yu used her professional role as an airline ticket consolidator to launder the money. She worked as an accountant, which made it easier for her to move large sums of money. The cash was collected from the sales of cocaine and hash from Mexican cartel-linked drug trafficking organizations.

She conspired with the cartels to launder the money using the bank account of her employer. Yu made suspicious business transactions to conceal the profits received from the sale of drugs. She bought airline tickets to validate the transactions. Their scheme involved networks operating across China and the U.S.

The NYC woman pleaded guilty to one count of trade-based money laundering scheme. She made the transactions that would look real to evade the law. Yu pleaded guilty in August 2025 and will spend two years in jail.

Her attorney, Kelvin Wu, tried to argue that this was her first offense and she’s a legal U.S. citizen residing in the country. Wu pushed for probation. Her attorney also shed light on her personal battles.

She has two kids and takes care of her elderly parents. Her crime was due to financial hardships, the attorney emphasized. Wu also explained that this was the worst decision of her life that she made out of vulnerability. The memo reads, “In that period of vulnerability, she made the worst decision of her life. She agreed to deposit funds for others, telling herself it was a simple favor connected to business dealings.”

Furthermore, he stated that she did not have any control over the money and only received a small commission for her role in the money laundering. Apart from the prison time, Yu also lost her green card and faces possible deportation to China.

Despite not receiving massive amounts of money for herself, Yu was still a huge part of the scheme. According to the investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the FBI, it was concluded that she facilitated money laundering from drug trafficking. The court viewed all the factors to give her the sentence. Yu also accepted that what she did was wrong and that she had a responsibility to say no.

