Woman Who Spent $26K on 32 Procedures to Achieve ‘World’s Biggest Lips’ Reveals What She Looked Like Before the Makeover

Getting under the knife to improve one’s looks is not taboo. Many people all over the world are unhappy with their nose, cheeks, eyebrows, or lips, and then get fillers or have some sort of surgery done.

However, earlier, these surgeries were done to make one feel beautiful about themselves or correct some minor flaw. But nowadays, many people indulge in these surgeries to gain attention or have a shock value. Many people, women and men, undergo plastic surgeries even when there is nothing wrong, but just because.

One such ‘social media personality’ is Andrea Ivanova. She is a 27-year-old model and influencer from Bulgaria who has captured global attention and controversy. Andrea has been on a journey to attain the world’s largest lips.

Andrea began her transformation in 2018 and since then she has spent more than $26,000 on lip fillers alone. She had undergone a staggering 32 cosmetic procedures by 2022. All this to reshape her lips, chin, jaw, and cheeks.

When asked what exactly she was aiming for, Andrea replied that she wanted to imitate the exaggerated features of a Bratz doll. Andrea believes in an unapologetic self-expression and insists that she finds natural beauty boring.

Andrea Ivanova is known as the woman with the ‘world’s largest lips’ Before and After mulitple surgeries pic.twitter.com/CWxvVE1xOW — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) July 28, 2025

“Natural beauty is boring to me”, says Andrea.

However, medical professionals have raised serious concerns about these fierce transformations. Some doctors have warned her that there is already too much hyaluronic acid in her lips and that this risks complications such as tissue necrosis, swelling, and permanent skin damage. But this has not deterred Andrea so far.

Aside from these facial procedures, Andrea has also undergone breast augmentation and had them increased from a 75C to a 75E bra size. Yet Andrea is not satisfied and wants to continue to push the boundaries of cosmetic transformation.

What can money buy… Before she became known worldwide for her extreme cosmetic enhancements, Bulgarian influencer Andrea Ivanova was a brunette nursing assistant with soft features and a natural smile. Now, her jaw-dropping transformation- including what she claims are the… pic.twitter.com/dStkqvkvll — Deborah (@Deborah07849071) July 29, 2025

Andrea has been facing mounting pressure from her family, and her loved ones are worried about her health, but there is no stopping her.

This journey Andrea is on is not without its share of problems, financial and physical. Andrea once underwent six procedures in a single day. She now admits that she has endured extreme pain and facial swelling for her vision. And she still has plans for further procedures, even if her doctors advise against it all.

Public reaction to Andrea’s journey has been mixed. While on a larger scale, people do not find her lips or other enhancement admirable, there are few who admire her confidence and vision. Most of the people question the physical risks and psychological motivation behind such grand changes.

Andrea Ivanova from Bulgaria regularly hits the headlines due to her enhanced appearance, which has seen her fork out an estimated $27,000 on lip filler alone after starting her transformation in 2018. The 27-year-old has previously admitted she struggles to find love because pic.twitter.com/OiQI4OwnNO — MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) July 28, 2025

If the idea behind these fillers was to gain male attention, it would be futile. A recent study by the University of Sydney has found that most men prefer a more natural-lips. This highlights the disconnect between public preference and Andrea’s extreme look.

Andrea’s story is among many extreme transformation procedures. One such comparable case is of Vienna Würstel in Spain. Vienna has reportedly spent over £37,000 getting lip fillers weekly. She also suffers from health hazards like difficulty breathing, speaking, or eating after intense exertion.

Andrea insists her transformation is about self-definition and has nothing to do with online trends. She also calls her journey art and a personal choice:

“I’m an adult and I decide what to do with my body,” she says and credits her surgeries as gifts that she gave to herself.