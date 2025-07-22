Woman Wanted to Honor Her Late Brother with a Tattoo of His Face—Ends Up Hospitalized for 10 Days

36 years old Quiniece Washburn’s desire to honor her dead brother by getting a tattoo of his face on her calf ended up with disastrous results. Hailing from Kentucky, Quiniece had to be hospitalized after getting the tattoo as she got skin infection as the tattoo seemed to be melting.

Talking about her experience, Quiniece said that as the artist was whipping off the ink while doing the tattoo, she felt extreme pain. Moreover, when she left after the four-hour session it began leaking ink. She paid $350 (£259.65) to get a black and white portrait of her deceased brother Terrell Brown tattooed on her calf but the process and its after effect left her traumatized.

The tattoo became blistered and oozed a bloody and yellow goo until Terrell’s face was unrecognisable as Tyla reported. The pain became so bad that Quiniece could barely walk and she also mentioned that she had to spend 10 days in the hospital for treatment.

She was diagnosed with bacterial skin infection cellulitis and talking about the same, Quiniece said, “I didn’t feel him doing the tattoo but every time he rubbed it with the paper towel it burned and it was something I’d never experienced before when using numbing cream.”

She then added, “The hospital never said it was from dirty products and I watched him unpack my needles but people say if the gun isn’t properly wiped then that can cause infection as well. Someone else’s fluids may still have been on the gun. I’d tell people to watch your tattoo artist and make sure everything is clean.”

Quiniece also mentioned, “The pain was traumatizing and it was upsetting because it was the face of my brother. It looked like it had blisters on it because it was always moist and leaking with plasma. I could stick a white paper towel on the tattoo and the whole picture would be on it.”

Further emphasizing how the tattoo was ruined, she said, “There’s a picture where it looks like there’s green infected stuff oozing out of me. That was taken while I was in the hospital. It’s pretty ruined. It has a lot of scar tissue on it and it’s cracked. His face doesn’t look the same at all and it’s kind of dark.”

She then said that the hospital has asked her to not touch the tattoo as it might hamper the recovery process. Given how her attempt to pay respect to her dead brother turned out, she was given her money back by the tattoo artist along with an additional $200.