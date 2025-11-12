Woman Wanted to Be Trump’s Press Secretary – Now She’s Wanted by Police Over Racial Attack Allegation

British police are looking for a Trump-supporting American woman and her husband after they hurled racial slurs. The American couple is identified as Melissa Rein Lively and her husband, Philip Ostermann, who assaulted a woman in London.

The incident happened outside the Bond Street Tube station. The police want to talk to them about the incident and have released footage and photos, asking for leads. The couple is MAGA supporters, and the woman, Rein Lively, wanted to be the White House Press Secretary.

The victim, who was with her two young children — one in a stroller — accidentally bumped into the couple. This is when the man said racial abuse, and the woman grabbed her hair. After this, the man took out a bottle with pepper spray and used it on the victim’s family. At the end, the Trump supporter woman made lewd gestures and hurled abusive words at them.

The racists couple the police are hunting for are Philipp Osterman & Melissa Rein Lively, who is a massive Trump supporter & founder of an anti woke PR firm. Her social media shows that they were both in London, & she posted with that same handbag on her Instagram. Thread. pic.twitter.com/CIDpocNaid — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 10, 2025



Although she campaigned for the role of White House press secretary, she was never appointed. The couple now runs an anti-‘woke’ PR firm. During her campaign for the role, she said, My sphere of influence goes far beyond people who are paper pushers on the Trump campaign. I work with billionaires. My clients are – I can’t even name who I work with. They own half of Palm Beach.” She is on brand and MAGA theme since she’s boastful, but who knew she would be racist!

Wow the UK is looking for crazy Melissa Rein Lively who allegedly racially abused and assaulted a woman. Melissa is insane. She’s the one that destroyed a mask aisle at a target during

Covid. She also ran a PR stunt last year saying she would be Trump’s press secretary 😂 https://t.co/x6rWLVLEqA — Mostly Peaceful Latinas (@mplpodcast305) November 10, 2025



During the second term, she publicly supported Donald Trump. Turns out she’s always been in the middle of controversies. During COVID, footage of her burning masks went viral on social media. British police released a statement saying they want to speak with the couple regarding the alleged assault. They have asked people to inform the police by texting BTP on 61016 in case they spot the two.

The news has gone viral, and people are calling out the couple. One X user joked, “Ironically, pretty bad PR for her.” Another one commented, “If they can’t respect our culture and laws, they need to be deported. That’s how it works, isn’t it?” A third user pointed out, ” Oh my, she has a Mar-a-Lago face, undoubtedly to make the outside reflect the hateful inside.”