Woman Threatens to Call ICE on Fellow Shopper, Says They Should “Shoot Her Like They Shoot Others”

A simple argument turned into a full-blown racist encounter when an older woman verbally assaulted a Latina shopper. The incident reportedly took place at a T.J.Maxx store in Fort Myers, Florida.

​

The whole encounter was caught on camera, and the older woman is being called out for being unapologetically racist toward another shopper.

The context of the video is unclear. The owner of the post didn’t clarify why the two got embroiled in a verbal fight. The video begins with the cameraperson telling the older woman to have a good day.

This is discussing. It took place in the city I live in. A woman walking into a TJ Maxx in Fort Myers, Florida was targeted by a MAGA Karen because of her skin color. MAGA Karen tells the Hispanic woman: “I’ll call ICE… I hope they shoot you like the others.” This is what… pic.twitter.com/46H0vaf3Cm — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 6, 2026

From their tone of voice, it appears that something awful may already have gone down between them. The elderly woman shoved her phone camera in the other person’s face and then proceeded to shout profanities at her. She commented, “You do what you do, and I do what I do. You don’t tell me what to do, f–k you c–t.”

​

The elderly woman, who is now being called a Karen, appeared to block the shopper’s way. The shopper gently asked, “Can I just go to a store?” to which the Karen responded with a threat, “No, do you want an Uzi up your a–?”

​

While it’s not clear if the woman accused of making racist remarks had any firearm in her possession at the time, it should be noted that in the state of Florida, even verbally threatening to kill someone or cause physical injury, even when a weapon is not present, is considered a criminal assault, the Atlanta Black Star reported.

​

The Latina shopper tried her best to calm the angry woman, asking her if she wanted to call 911. She took the high road and said, “I love you, God bless you, have a great day.” Her kindness, however, was met with an angry rant. The racist Karen replied, “I hate you. You are full of bullsh–.”

​

Even when the shopper decided to ignore her, she wouldn’t budge. She then pulled out the ultimate Trump card, threatening to call ICE. “Go back to where you came from. We don’t want you… I’m calling ICE,” she added, “…shoot you like they shoot others.”

​

The owner of the X post wrote, “This is what Trump has done to America.” The verbal dispute reached thousands of angry netizens who pointed out other instances of racist MAGA supporters running wild under a president who himself encourages belittling minorities.

​

However, some also questioned the authenticity of the video. The cameraperson is not visible, and there is no way of knowing the color of her skin. Some even called it “staged” to tarnish the President’s name.