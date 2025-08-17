Woman Sues Company That Paid Her for 20 Years to Do Nothing – Calls It ‘Psychological Torture’

People have a dream from their childhood that they would earn millions without hardly doing anything. This dream came in reality for a French woman; however, she described it to be a “psychological torture.” Laurence Van Wassenhove, 59, is suing Orange, which is among the largest telecom companies in Europe, as she claimed that she went through a couple of decades in a phase that can be stated as “forced inactivity.

Although she received a full salary but was left without any roles and responsibilities, and the worst part was, there wasn’t any human connection either, and she has explained this scenario that has harmed her mental health and left her feeling invisible as well.

“I was paid, yes,” she told French outlet Mediapart, “but I was treated like I didn’t exist.” Reports say that his story in the company began in 1993 when she came in with lots of hopes about having an illustrious career. She was even trained as an HR assistant, which further motivated her to thrive and eventually grow within the business. But when being diagnosed with epilepsy and hemiplegia, which is stated to be a paralysis that affects one side of the body, she was shifted from her role.

The company accompanies her with a secretarial position to accommodate her health; however, she stated that the support ended there. By 2002, she requested a transfer to another region in the country, for which she went through an occupational health assessment that stated she was not fit for the move, which even sidelined her to a greater extent. From that particular phase, Laurence says she was placed on standby.

The paycheck still continued, but her sense of purpose and dignity declined. She spoke to French broadcaster FTV, where she described her to be an “outcast secretary” reflecting on the process of how her well-being was compromised with the lack of meaningful work. “Being paid, at home, not working is not a privilege. It’s very hard to bear,” she told FTV.

Her lawsuit claims that Orange not only failed to provide meaningful duties but also ignored its legal responsibility to make reasonable accommodations under French labor law. Laurence’s lawyer, David Nabet-Martin, argues that the company’s actions amounted to discrimination and long-term exclusion.

According to Laurence, Orange placed her on standby, later shifted her to sick leave, and eventually suggested retirement as a way to resolve the issue. She says that despite repeated requests for training, redeployment, or support, nothing substantial ever changed. Even after she lodged an official complaint with the High Authority for the Fight Against Discrimination in 2015, the company allegedly failed to act.

Nabet-Martin insists the case highlights how workplace neglect can be just as damaging as unfair dismissal. “Orange failed in its obligation to provide reasonable workplace accommodations,” he said, adding that the situation clearly meets the definition of discrimination.

Orange, however, has pushed back against the accusations. French outlet La Dépêche reports that the company said it took her “personal social situation” into account and worked to ensure she remained in the best possible conditions during her time away from active duties. Executives also stated that Laurence had been considered for a return to work in a different role, though this never happened due to her frequent sick leave. The legal battle continues, with Laurence determined to prove that being paid to do nothing was far from a blessing. For her, it was 20 years of lost purpose, dignity, and connection.