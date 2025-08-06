Woman Sets Man’s Front Door on Fire and Escapes on Bicycle — All Because He Owed Her $7

Janice Oney is someone who likes to hold grudges for a long time. It was clear after she started a fire at a man’s home in Salisbury, Maryland, all because he allegedly owed her $7.

The 51-year-old woman is now facing charges of first and second-degree arson, reckless endangerment, malicious burning, destruction of property, and theft of less than $100. According to the records by Wicomico County court, she was placed under a $25,000 unsecured personal bond on Monday and posted it.

The incident unfolded on July 3, when the woman was allegedly at the man’s home, which was in the 300 block of Penn Street. He told the authorities that Janice was “someone he had known for several years.” However, she was extremely “upset” over the $7 she claimed he owed her. The two had a heated discussion over the matter, and Oney eventually left.

However, she returned soon with a bottle of gasoline and set fire to the front door before escaping the scene on a bicycle, as per the police report. However, the fire did not grow as the man had already extinguished it even before the investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Salisbury Fire Department arrived.

🔥 She set his front door on fire over a $7 debt.

Oney couldn’t escape the cops as the surveillance footage from the area revealed all her deeds. On August 1, she was finally arrested and placed in the Wicomico County Detention Center. Her preliminary court hearing is scheduled for August 28.