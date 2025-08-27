Woman Predicts Trump Will Die on September 3 in Eerie Premonition

A self-proclaimed psychic on TikTok has gone viral after claiming she had a dream that President Donald Trump will die on September 3 at exactly 10 o’clock. The woman, who posts under the handle @HuskyMamma, filmed herself in bed on August 25, 2025, saying the premonition came to her as she was waking up.

She explained that her visions always arrive this way and insisted she has never been wrong before. According to her, Trump will die of a heart attack, though she admitted she wasn’t sure if the death would happen at 10 a.m. or 10 p.m., or even if it would occur in U.S. time or her local time. Judging by her accent, some viewers speculated she could be from Ireland.

The claim set off a frenzy because it came only a day after another viral TikTok in which a physical therapist diagnosed Trump with congestive heart failure and chronic kidney disease, boldly predicting the president had only six to eight months to live. That diagnosis and @HuskyMamma’s dream appeared to line up, at least loosely, fueling speculation among Trump’s critics and sending fans into a panic.

In her video, the TikToker leaned into the drama, declaring that followers could remember they “heard it here first.” She claimed her nickname in school was “Mystic Meg” and stressed that her predictions have always come true. But eagle-eyed viewers who took the time to expand the caption under her post quickly discovered that she admitted it was all a performance.

Queen Elizabeth’s hand two days before she passed away and Donald Trump’s hand. 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/UuEWT8tuuD — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) August 26, 2025

“I will actually howl if he does die on Sept. 3,” she wrote, before adding, “For all you Trump lovers, don’t worry — it’s just a skit… but anyways, after putting my Mounjaro prices up… bring on the hate.” The reference to Mounjaro, a diabetes and weight-loss drug, had some viewers speculating the video was more of a satirical complaint about skyrocketing prescription costs than an actual prophecy.

Even so, her prediction has caught fire online. The video has circulated widely with people arguing over whether she was trolling, jumping on the growing trend of TikTok users making medical guesses about Trump’s health, or genuinely trying to warn the world.

Regardless of recent medical rumors, I would (and will!) bet money that Trump does not live through the end of his term. The mental and physical decline just over the last 6 months is astonishing.

Trump’s average press conference is worse than Biden ever was pic.twitter.com/kQoHdG0G3m — Maya Luna (@envisionedluna) August 25, 2025

Some users called it tasteless, others called it hilarious, and more than a few seemed ready to tune in on September 3 just to see if she turns out to be right. The ambiguity of her claim only added fuel, since she never specified the year of the supposed death, leaving open the possibility it could be decades away.

The bizarre TikTok trend of diagnosing Trump or predicting his demise has gained steam in recent weeks, with political opponents and amateur psychics alike trying to outdo each other in shock value.

Whether @HuskyMamma is a true seer or simply a savvy creator chasing clicks, one thing is certain: she has ensured that September 3 is now circled on the calendars of thousands of curious onlookers who want to see if her so-called vision comes to pass.