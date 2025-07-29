Woman Paralyzed for 20 Years Writes Her Name Using Only Her Thoughts, Thanks to This Revolutionary Tech

Elon Musk’s Neuralink tech has one more success for a paralyzed woman. A Louisiana woman who had been paralyzed for two decades wrote her name using her thoughts! Audrey Crews, who was severely injured in a car accident when she was just 16, has lived her life as a quadriplegic.

Her C4 and C5 vertebrae got damaged, leaving her paralyzed. After almost two decades since the incident, she has been able to write her name using her brain and thoughts. Elon Musk’s Neuralink has made this possible.

A brain chip made by Neuralink was installed in her, making her able to write her name with her thoughts. The technology of the microchip allows users to convert thoughts into actions. It uses neural connections and signals in the brain to turn them into actions.

There are clinical trials going on for now. People who are paralyzed are using the technology to move robotic arms or control computers.This tech has helped several physically disabled people to regain autonomy.

They used to have unmet medical needs that were restricted due to a lack of mobility after accidents. They are able to unlock new potential to communicate.

This is actually really cool. I’m very interested in this. I don’t know exactly how paralyzed she is but it’s enough to not be able to write her name for 20 years. Very dope. Good for her. And good job Elons team. Y’all are literally making history and changing the future. pic.twitter.com/gkWC4CnhYO — Pz (@under8edbro) July 28, 2025

Musk has used similar tech to enable blind people to see, currently in the testing phase. Audrey stated that her implant surgery went successful and is going well so far. Furthermore, she shared the details of her operation.

They made a hole in her skull to add 128 threads to her motor cortex, along with a small chip. She wrote her name using the thoughts in rough handwriting. She joked that she’s working on it. Since she’s writing for the first time in 20 years, it’ll take practice for it to be perfect.

For the first time in 20 years, Audrey Crews, who has been paralyzed since 16 wrote her name using only her thoughts, thanks to @neuralink brain-computer interface 🧠 A tiny implant in her motor cortex helps her draw, type, and scroll, allowing digital independence 💻 pic.twitter.com/ra9dOQHfn6 — Viva Technology (@VivaTech) July 29, 2025

She explained how the tech works. The BCI helps her to control the computer with her thoughts in head. Moreover, she’ll be able to control other devices down the line. However, she clarified that the chip won’t allow her to regain the ability to walk. So far, it only works with telepathy. This makes her the first woman to do so.

She was able to share more doodles, further saying it’s the same as clicking using a pointer finger to click and a cursor similar to wrist movement. She is getting used to this telepathic movement.