Woman Nearly Died in a Car Crash, Then Fought Cancer – Now She Has a Powerful Message for Everyone

Wendy Sanchez might have a superpower to stay alive, as she has dodged fierce situations multiple times. Now 30, the California native reportedly survived a horrific head-on collision — and doctors believe she was simply lucky to come out alive. And not only that, two years later, while she was rubbing lotion on the scars that came from the accident, she felt a lump that made her heart stop. And eventually it was diagnosed to be cancer.

However, after enduring multiple surgeries, rounds of chemotherapy, and heartbreak, she eventually conquered the illness. And now she seems to enjoy her life more than ever. “Enjoy every moment, spend time with the people you love, and the people that care about you, she said,” reports People.

scenic beauty of Angeles Crest Highway, which comprised the soothing sunshine, the mountain, and the air, the irresistible vibe of freedom. But happiness didn’t last long then, as everything went black instantly. “We were going down the mountain, and we just woke up at a hospital,” Wendy recalls. The couple had been hit head-on in a devastating crash. She was airlifted to Huntington Health in Pasadena, clinging to life.

The doctor informed her that she had several broken bones, along with crushed organs, and even worse, some parts of her small intestine were lost, too. On the other hand, Jonathan also faced several internal injuries and broke his knee and foot, too. For six long weeks, Wendy lay in a hospital surrounded by machines and tubes, while Jonathan, in another room, fought for his own recovery.

“I would do good and then he would get bad, and then when he would get good, I would get bad,” Wendy says. “So, they wouldn’t want to tell us how we were doing because it would just affect us emotionally.” And eventually, when the pair reunited again, the nurses couldn’t hold back their tears. “It was like The Notebook,” Wendy’s sister-in-law told her. “You guys were so happy to see each other.”

They returned home to Inglewood, where they relearned how to live — with their family helping them eat, bathe, and heal. “We needed some calm because we didn’t have time to process everything,” Wendy says softly.

Just when life was finally back on track, Wendy Sanchez’s world shattered again. As mentioned, a year after surviving the horrific car crash, she felt a lump while rubbing lotion on her scars. Tests confirmed her worst fear: stage one breast cancer. “My first thought was that I was going to die,” she said. Surgery took her breasts and lymph nodes; chemo took her hair. “It was really bad,” she admitted. Her husband quit his job to care for her, and together they fought through it all. Now cancer-free, Wendy says, “I’m not leaving things for later. Enjoy every moment.”