Woman Has 13 Surgeries In One Year So She Could Look Like Her ‘Role Model’ Ivanka Trump

A woman underwent 13 plastic surgeries in a bizarre attempt to resemble President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, 43. Tiffany Taylor appeared on E! Network’s Botched to meet with top-notch plastic surgeons Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow in 2017. She revealed that all her procedures were done in the past year, which left the doctors curious about her physical well-being, per Metro.

"I've had 13 surgeries, and I was so pretty before but I'm just more elegant now,” Tiffany said in the episode. She decided to go under the knife a few months after ending her marriage of 10 years and marked Ivanka as a 'role model for all women.' Firm in her resolve, Tiffany got two breast jobs, one nose job, cheek fillers, an eyelid lift, and liposuction on her stomach and buttocks. She also wanted to fix a bump on her nose immediately but the doctors declined the procedure because of her track record, having done her nose only four months ago.

“Tiffany should give it time and wait to get any more surgery done, in say, four years!” Dubrow quipped referring to Donald’s presidential run in 2017. Nassif and Dubrow were also concerned about her anesthesia dosage and asked if it matched the frequency of her surgeries. “Were you put under anesthesia 13 times in the last year?” Dubrow inquired. Tiffany enthusiastically shared that it happened only three times, which led the experts to conclude that multiple operations were done at once.

Elaborating further, Nassif explained that plastic surgeons often perform multiple small procedures in one anesthetic duration. “But you can have up to five or six procedures at one time,” the doctor said, stressing “as long as it is safe.” Nassif also wanted to know what caused Tiffany to pursue the extreme transformation within a brief period.

When pressed, Tiffany admitted that five months after her separation, she wanted to rejuvenate her appearance to look as much as like the former president’s daughter. “It is very common for people after a traumatic event or a break-up to come in and want to have plastic surgery,” Dubrow disclosed in the confessional. However, he advised that it was essential to assess such individuals before procedures to determine their purpose and expectations.

Ivanka's image has been rattled by numerous plastic surgery rumors, which surged after her November 2023 appearance during Donald's hush-money trial. She debuted a brand new look with a more defined jawline and chiseled nose, per the Irish Star. A doctor commented on her appearance soon after highlighting the 'transition' in her face, particularly the nose and the chin. "I think she's had at least one rhinoplasty, if not two, and it looks like she did some sort of chin augmentation when she was younger - maybe a chin implant," Dr. Motykie told MailOnline. Besides that, the expert also estimated the price tag of all her cosmetic procedures to be around $50,000 and an additional $80,000 for her veneers, which Donald also seemed to have used in the past.