'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham’s Upper Lip ‘Doesn’t Move’ After Plastic Surgeries, Raising Alarms

Reality TV fans were left shocked as Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham unveiled a striking new look following further plastic surgery procedures. The 32-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a selfie intended to promote a new product in her post, and fans were more captivated by her altered appearance.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

However, it was her visibly enhanced pout and seemingly altered cheekbones that garnered the most attention from followers. Worried followers inundated the comment sections of her social media posts, voicing concerns about the reality TV star's evolving appearance.

"Poor girl, her upper lip looks like it's about to burst," remarked one concerned follower. Another pointed out, "Omg!! Her lip is like not moving at all!!" Others expressed their distress more directly, with one fan lamenting, "I'm a huge fan of yours sweetie, but WTF have you done to yourself? This is very concerning."

Just seen recent pics of Farrah Abraham from teen mom and she looks insanely different omg so scary.



She younger than me and looks atleast 55year olds 😵 — 🦋 (@Shmurda_Yo) February 18, 2024

Users of Reddit expressed their concerns per The U.S. Sun, "Her face doesn't move... she's like a scary doll," one Reddit user commented. Another noted the asymmetry in her facial features, writing, "The left side of her mouth is more frozen than the right. Her mouth is crooked as a result. She’s so off-putting. And she used to be sooooo pretty."

Farrah Abraham is looking VERY SCARY! pic.twitter.com/YfWGsn4LmD — susie weakly (@susie_weakly) February 13, 2024

Farrah's journey with cosmetic enhancements dates back several years, as she has been candid about her experiences with plastic surgery. Since rising to fame on Teen Mom in 2008, she has undergone multiple procedures, including breast augmentation and revision surgeries. Notably, she had her third breast augmentation following a botched procedure in 2015.

Y’all… what happened to Farrah Abraham!?!?! pic.twitter.com/OooHdA3eiX — BONQUIQUI (@B0NQUIQUI) February 15, 2024

Additionally, Abraham has experimented with chin implants, which she eventually chose to have removed, and has received injections for buttock enhancement. ​Abraham also surprised her followers by sharing a daring post-procedure photo on her Instagram stories earlier.

In the image, the MTV star is nearly nude, lying flat on her stomach on an operating table with her derrière exposed to the camera. Alongside her was Savannah Hudson, the clinic's owner. The accompanying text of the photo reads, "Farrah & CEO Miss Hudson." The caption further explains the context of the photo, stating, "Farrah had previous Booty Fillers from Beverly Hills. She came to us in the UK for Correctional Work."

@misshudsonsacademy_ also shared the same picture, adding, "All the way from the USA @farrahabraham Jet Sets to the UK 'Catch Flights, not Feelings.' Farrah Flew from Texas just to see our CEO, Miss Hudson. Farrah had a number of procedures done here @misshudsonsacademy Booty Correction Complete Farrah originally had Buttock Fillers previously with a Doctor in #BeverlyHills. Unhappy with the outcome we reconstructed the booty adding symmetry and projection bringing everything back into #shape." According to another report by The US Sun, many fans have voiced their concerns about Abraham's extensive cosmetic surgeries.