Woman Goes on Road Trip and Mysteriously Vanishes – Then Her Mother Finds a Chilling Note

A Florida woman’s cross-country road trip has become a baffling disappearance.

Ganna Kovrizhynkh, 38, last contacted family on July 5 while driving through California’s San Diego County. Seven days later, authorities found her Jeep and camper abandoned near Potrero, California. She hasn’t been seen since.

Then came the twist: Investigators revealed Ganna’s mother received a photo of a handwritten letter. According to official records, the note had GPS coordinates and directions for her mother to inherit Ganna’s belongings. For her family, clinging to hope for answers, this letter feels less like an explanation and more like another confusing piece in this puzzle.

San Diego Sheriff’s Sergeant Jacob Klepach spoke with NBC San Diego about the case. Investigators still have no idea where Ganna was going. “We believe she was just kind of touring the country,” Klepach said. “She left her vehicle in Potrero and never came back to [it].

The abandoned SUV has only deepened the mystery. Finding a vehicle like this near the border usually sets off alarms, and authorities are looking into whether Ganna might have crossed into Mexico, maybe around Tecate.

But detectives aren’t jumping to conclusions. “We don’t really have any belief one way or another at this point if there is foul play involved,” Klepach added as he spoke about the road trip. “Or if she just strictly voluntarily left.”

Police also shared that Ganna might have gone by another name (Angel Volnaya) and could’ve been wearing a wig before she vanished from the road trip. She’s about 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos on her arms.

While her last known home was in Hallandale Beach, Florida, friends say they hadn’t heard from her in months before she disappeared. That radio silence, her sudden vanishing, and the strange note she left have everyone wondering if she planned to disappear.

Or did something worse happen out there on the highway?

For Ganna’s mother, that scary note is the only sign of her daughter since July. It brings no relief, only a dread that something terrible might have happened. Though some wonder if she chose to vanish and rebuild her life, the months of silence tell a darker story.

Until Ganna appears again, her family is left with the same haunting questions: Was she escaping something by means of this road trip? Did she need a fresh start? Or did someone make sure she’d never speak again?

