Woman Gives Birth to Hospital’s Largest Baby – Stunned Doctors and Nurses Rush to See the ‘Little Celebrity’

While women are constantly being preached to about their natural biological clock and conditioned to settle before 30 in most communities, it’s also possible to conceive healthily and naturally at 40. Daniella Hines got the surprise of a lifetime when she delivered her newborn son in Florida, but the baby was twice the average newborn weight.

The University of Rochester Medical Centre states that the average newborn typically weighs around 7 pounds. But Hines’s son, Annan, weighed 13 pounds, 15 ounces. “He was the talk of the maternity ward!” Hines told Today. “I remember thinking, ‘What are they pulling out of me? What is going on here?’ I felt so much pressure.”

This birth isn’t the first time Daniella has been a mom, but this was definitely the first time her son made headlines. She had a cesarean birth, and the minute he was out, the hospital was stunned and rushed in to see him. “He was like a little celebrity.”

According to PEOPLE Magazine, Daniella Hines, who stands over six feet tall, and her husband, Andre Sr., believe their height played a role in their son’s size. As we know, genes play a considerable role, perhaps because of their parents, Annan will be a strong, healthy, big boy.

Still just a week old, baby Annan is already showing off his personality. His mom describes him as a “really chill” baby except when he’s hungry, she laughed. Despite the surprise, Hines says she’s overjoyed. “We didn’t expect such a big blessing,” she said. “But it’s just more to love!”

Meanwhile, according to the Guinness Book of Records, the largest baby was born to a gigantic woman named Anna Bates in Seville, seven feet tall alongside her husband Martin in 1879. When Anna’s water broke, she reportedly lost six gallons of fluid in a hospital in Ohio.

Alas, their child only survived for 11 hours after his birth. Similarly, a baby weighing 22 pounds, 8 ounces (10.2 kg) was born to Carmelina Fedele in Aversa, Italy, in September 1955. (via Mirror US).

These real-life stories highlight that pregnancy and childbirth are magical experiences, and genes and pre-and post-pregnancy care significantly affect how a baby will turn out. Therefore, you must consult a qualified gynaecologist who can guide you through your delivery process and suggest which birthing method would be appropriate for the mother.

Birth can be a healing, transformative process that allows women to experience their female aura. With increased cases of postpartum depression and mental health issues, it’s important to remember that a mother’s health should be equally paid attention to. Remember, every child is special and should be loved and respected irrespective of differences.

Disclaimer: All information in this article is taken from secondary sources.