Woman Freezes Card After Brother Uses It for Wedding – Now He Says She ‘Ruined Everything’

A woman is being accused of sabotaging the wedding of her own brother. The Reddit user shared the story of how her brother was angry at her after she blocked her card, which resulted in him losing the wedding venue. The author of the post was accused of ruining her sibling’s dream wedding with her actions.

A woman revealed her dilemma involving her brother’s wedding on Reddit’s ‘Am I the Jerk’ forum. The 28-year-old shared her side after being blamed for ruining the wedding.

Initially, her brother asked her if he could use her credit card in 2024. Back then, he explained how he needed an alternative card because “his debit card was being weird.” In the post, the woman shared how her brother secretly saved her card information after promising to pay the money he borrowed.

Fast forward to October 2025, and he allegedly used her card to pay the deposit for his wedding venue without her knowledge. The owner of the card recalled how she initially thought the transaction was a fraud because of the significant transaction amount.

She then noticed her brother’s name on the receipt and reached out to the groom to ask what was going on. The brother explained how he and his fiancée didn’t have enough funds to reserve the venue they really wanted.

“He used my card because ‘they required a card right away’ and ‘he didn’t want to miss the date,’” she wrote in the post. She then added how she let it slide because the groom promised to pay her back “once his next paycheck clears.”

Three weeks passed, and she received no repayment. “I froze the card, canceled the transaction with the bank, and the venue called him saying the payment bounced,” she confessed in the post.

She said her brother was furious when he found out. He accused his sister of sabotaging the wedding and said that she “made him look bad in front of his fiancée.”

That wasn’t where her troubles ended, either. “My parents are pressuring me to just ‘let it slide’ because ‘he’s stressed and didn’t mean harm,’” she revealed in the post. The woman revealed how her family was calling her dramatic for reacting the way she did. They also claimed that she was being “vindictive over family.”

But Reddit had other thoughts. They sided with the woman while validating her decision. “NTJ (Not The Jerk)! Any family who disagrees can let him use their credit card,” one user commented. Others labelled the groom’s actions as “premeditated theft” while concluding that what he did was “not cool,” according to a report by People.