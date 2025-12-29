Woman Fearing an Apocalypse Abducts Her Four Kids and Flees the Country – Cops Find Chilling Notes at Home

A Utah mom, Elleshia Seymour, has been accused of kidnapping her own four kids and flying to Europe despite having no family there. She was spotted with the kids in the airport’s surveillance footage, ready to board a one-way flight to Europe.

The 35-year-old mother of four was on a ten-hour Delta Airlines flight to Amsterdam. Her plan was to go to Croatia at first, according to NBC.

She sent a voice note to her husband saying, “End times are coming.” Her voice note included an update that she was in France. Seymour has three kids with her ex-husband, Kendall. Fearing doomsday and the apocalypse, she reportedly wanted to live abroad with her kids. When the kids went missing, Kendall was confused.

He last saw them on November 25, and they did not show up at the daycare. The mother was unreachable since November 29, as she was not answering work calls. According to a welfare check done by the police, the home was unlocked, and Seymour had left a notebook with her plan. She wanted to get rid of her kids’ documents and passports.

Her notes also indicated she planned to be in Italy for Christmas. As per ABC4, other items on her to-do list included throwing away her phone and getting a prepaid one. The paranoid Utah mom has been charged with four counts of custodial interference.

The father is worried about the kids and said, “My genuine hope is that the kids are found quickly, and we can pick them up while they still think they’re on a vacation.” Her kids are between the ages of 3 and 11. Kendall has started a GoFundMe for the kids for when they are back, hoping it will help with therapy.

So far, it has received $12,680 in donations. Meanwhile, Elleshia reportedly does not plan to return to the U.S., which would violate the existing custody arrangement.

Kendall has added that he did not know about Elleshia’s views. He will be picking up the three kids when they are found, unsure of who’ll pick up the fourth one. He said, “There were no signs of that when we were married or divorced in the last five years.” The investigation is still going on to locate where they are now and bring them back home.