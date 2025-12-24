Woman Ditches Date Within Two Minutes Outside Fancy Restaurant — All Because of His One Amusing Request

Support for TikToker Rachel Anderson, who goes by @rachelanderson471 on TikTok, has been pouring in. The woman walked away from a man who appeared to be trying to embarrass her at a fine dining restaurant. Anderson said, “Not Today!” after she decided to ditch the date just two minutes after they met. That’s got to be some kind of record – a good one because she refused to be treated that way. The video currently has nearly a million likes and over 5,000 comments.

Netizens on TikTok applauded Anderson’s confidence and savage action. In the video she posted on TikTok, the 35-year-old was looking forward to her first date with the person she’d met online.

Before they could meet, the mystery man had requested Anderson to style herself in a very casual manner. According to the TikToker, his exact words were to dress as if it were a “lounge day.” Possibly anticipating a chill, intimate home date, Anderson happily agreed but mentioned she still felt off about the request.

Anderson followed his request and put on some comfy clothes, put her hair in a cute bun, and didn’t accessorize her outfit. After getting ready, she went off to meet her date with much excitement. However, all that excitement died pretty much as soon as she met him at the place.

According to Anderson, her 37-year-old date was way off-theme in his fashion choices. Instead of dressing up in shorts and a hoodie, he showed up in a rather fancy outfit. In her TikTok video, Anderson expressed her shock when she saw him all decked out in a “white button-down, navy dress pants, and dress shoes.”

Not only did Anderson’s date dress in a fancy manner, but he was also standing in front of a fine dining restaurant. At that point, Anderson was able to understand the situation and immediately decided not to go through with being humiliated. Instead of indulging his red flag behavior, she chose to walk away from both him and the restaurant entirely within 2 minutes of their date.

Reflecting on the moment of meeting him, Anderson said, “You want to level the playing field by humbling or embarrassing me by bringing me out to a place where you know I am underdressed? Absolutely not!”

The woman revealed that once she walked away, she simply grabbed some food and headed home. Once she got home, she proceeded to block him without giving him any sort of explanation or reason for why things would never work out between them. The TikToker also added that the “old her” would’ve reached out and spoken her mind, but she’s come a long way.

In the comment section of her TikTok video, Anderson shared the reason behind her power move. Anderson revealed she’d just been out of a “nightmare two-decade-long marriage” before she went on this date. After years of going through what she did, she didn’t want to give whoever she’s with next the opportunity to hurt her again. The TikToker made a fiery conclusion aimed directly at her date, saying, “You will never have the opportunity to try to humble me again.”