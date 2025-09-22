Woman Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant, Thinks Pain Is Kidney Stones – Hospital Visit Ends With Newborn in Her Arms

Is pregnancy purely science or sometimes a wish fulfilled by a divine miracle? For many, it’s a mixture of both. Whatever the answer, childbirth and pregnancy are a very special phase of every woman’s life. However, in a bizarre stance, Becca Johnson, a mother from Chesterfield County, Virginia, was shocked to discover she was pregnant only moments before giving birth to her third child.

As per PEOPLE, on Tuesday, September 9, Johnson woke up with intense back pain. Believing it might be kidney stones or ovarian cysts, she and her husband rushed to the ER, according to WWBT. “I couldn’t even sit down, the pain was unbearable,” Johnson recalled. “It started in my back but soon spread to the front.”

While in the ER, Johnson felt the urge to use the restroom. That’s when everything changed. “I felt something between my legs and called a nurse,” she said. “She looked at me and said, ‘That’s a head.’” If you thought that was it, wait, there’s more! Becca Johnson and her husband were gobsmacked.

Nurses quickly moved her to a stretcher, where she delivered a healthy baby girl in just three pushes. The baby, named Carlee Evangeline, weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Becca Johnson had polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and had no symptoms of pregnancy. She first became pregnant in 2016 but struggled with fertility issues after that. Despite those odds, she gave birth in 2024 and now again, unexpectedly.

Millions of women face fertility issues due to genetics, lifestyle choices, stress, and health conditions worldwide. Even though with the advancement of science and technology procedures like IVF and surrogacy, the hope of pregnancy is possible, natural childbirth is a different kind of joy.

Many women who never thought that they would conceive due to health setbacks or age have had smooth pregnancies even after 40. Johnson shared a message of encouragement: “Never give up hope and prayer. Don’t give up.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, people with PCOS might suffer from a condition called cryptic pregnancy (or stealth pregnancy), where a woman might not get any common pregnancy symptoms like nausea, backache, or fatigue. With PCOS, the menstrual cycles are irregular, hence it’s difficult to figure out if a woman is pregnant.

A positive pregnancy test result can usually confirm the stance, but these tests also come with conditions. The test could also be false or might go wrong if it’s not taken correctly. In addition, birth control might also confuse pregnancy results. Even if used with the utmost precautions, there’s always a chance of slight failure.

Therefore, for all women who aspire to embrace motherhood, never lose hope. Eat healthy, take care of your physical and mental well-being, and consult a proper health professional for the process. Life is unpredictable, and it can surprise us with the most incredible miracles.