Woman Confronts ‘Man’ Frequently Visiting Women’s Locker Room — Gym’s Response Shocks Her Even More

An LA singer was left fuming after she was allegedly kicked out of Gold’s Gym following an altercation. Tish Hyman posted a video of a fight she got into with a “man” who was allowed to use the women’s locker room. The singer also accused the gym staff of ignoring her safety.

In her Instagram post, the 42-year-old revealed how the gym revoked her membership over the argument she got into with another gym-goer. The altercation came after Hyman had allegedly filed a complaint about the same issue several times with no action being taken.

The video that the woman shot and recorded shows her arguing with a “man” who is seen wearing all black and a pair of earrings. “Now he knows how to be a man, right? Now he knows how to be a man. Stay outta the women’s locker room! We don’t want it. He needs to have his gym membership revoked for that!” she is heard saying.

The individual that the singer is yelling at can be heard asking the staff if they recorded the “video.” They respond, revealing that the video had been deleted. It is unclear which video is being referenced here.

Hyman then notes how she has brought up the same issue multiple times in the past. “We already filed reports. No, no, no! You can’t get rid of me for this!” she notes. She goes on to note how she, as a woman, has a right to “not to want a man” in the women’s restroom where she is without clothes. “There are girls [without clothes] in there!” she emphasizes.

As the alteration is unfolding, the “man” in question just walks right back into the locker room. This evoked a fresh wave of anger from Hyman, who shouts while noting that what just happened is not okay, while objecting to the individual walking into the women’s restroom.

The singer claimed that right after the incident unfolded, the gym staffer took her to the front of the gym and got her membership revoked. Hyman also revealed how she and several other women had “written reports on this man for coming into our women’s locker room, harassing us.”

Another video shot by a passerby and posted online shows a third-person pov. In the video, Hyman appears unfuriated and arguing with the staff. “Men! Grown men with big [expletive language] in the women’s locker room!” she alleges. She goes on to note how she wants girls to know that this is the reason she is getting kicked out of the gym. The 42-year-old accuses everybody of not doing anything as the “man” walked right into the women’s locker room.

In another post on her profile, Hyman blames the gym staffer for ignoring her safety after she allegedly “cried and screamed for help.” She added that the staff did take action and eventually “removed him—but then they turned around and terminated my membership too.” The singer admitted that she felt like she was being punished for “speaking up.”

Hyman claims that other women in the gym strongly agreed with her and were relieved that she decided to speak up. “Men had to step up to get him out,” she added. In the comments section, she revealed that the location had recently been renovated and she had been trying to push for “trans restrooms.”