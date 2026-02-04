Woman Confronts Estranged Husband and Boyfriend at New Year’s Bash — Then Open Fires

A 29-year-old Ohio woman, Olivia Clendenin, was found guilty of attempted murder after she opened fire at a New Year’s Eve party in 2025.

According to the Dayton Daily News, the party was held at the home of Clendenin’s boyfriend at the 5500 block of Death Road in Clearcreek Township, where several people were invited, including Clendenin’s estranged husband.

The woman was apparently angry with her boyfriend after she learnt that the two had spoken and that they both knew about the relationship. She tried to convince her husband to leave the party, but was unsuccessful.

Shortly after she returned with a .40-caliber handgun and allegedly fired eight shots. Onlookers alleged that Clendenin drove through the front yard and fired shots towards the house, hitting a 29-year-old man who was sitting on the porch in the abdomen.

LOVE TRIANGLE GONE WRONG: Ohio woman Olivia Clendenin was convicted of attempted murder after a New Year’s shooting involving her boyfriend and ex-husband, critically wounding an innocent bystander. https://t.co/QWJmq5sSkg — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 4, 2026



According to People, Clendenin’s husband allegedly informed the police that she might be involved in the shooting. According to reports, there were people both inside and outside the house when the shooting unfolded. The man who was hit was standing on the porch.

Following the shooting, the woman allegedly crashed her mother’s vehicle a short distance away, striking a guardrail and a utility pole at a curve.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Clendenin was indicted for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, using weapons while intoxicated, and a misdemeanour count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. However, the prosecutor’s office decided not to proceed with those charges.

She was upset that her husband and boyfriend were hanging out at the same New Years eve party. A Franklin woman convicted of attempted murder for firing shots into a home in Clearcreek Township. Olivia Clendenin is now looking at over a decade in prison. pic.twitter.com/82kP4fktDP — 700WLW (@700wlw) February 3, 2026



According to People, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said that the innocent victim had simply been invited to a New Year’s Eve party and yet found himself in the middle of Clendenin’s barrage of gunfire.

In another similar incident, a Florida woman, Antonieta Plasencia-Hernandez, allegedly fired a gun through a bedroom wall during an argument with her boyfriend.

The couple were allegedly arguing over a backpack when the boyfriend tried to ease the situation by going to the bedroom and locking the door. The woman began hitting the bedroom door before grabbing the boyfriend’s handgun and firing a shot. However, it did not hit him.