Woman Breaks Into Tears as Starbucks Discontinues Her ‘Emotional-Support’ Drink Without Warning – “I Don’t Know What to Do..”

A Starbucks customer had a meltdown after she figured her favorite pick-me-up drink was nowhere to be found. She cried and said that we should get a warning beforehand if a drink is going to be discontinued.

Her meltdown isn’t just about the drink, but no longer having a feel-good drink after a rough day. Maybe that drink was the only thing keeping her together. She filmed the video in her car after she received news of being laid off from her job.

She worked this job for five years and only had a month’s notice period. When she found out she won’t be able to get Summer Berries’ special drink, her day just got worse, and she broke down.

She was heartbroken; she lost her job and her pick-me-up Starbucks drink at the same time. She posted the video and her experience on social media as she drove away from different stores to find the drink.

She said it’s a small thing, but it was going to comfort her during this hard time. Many people have come forward in comments to support her. One said she was trying to find normalcy after getting fired, so she could feel better.

Woman breaks down in tears after Starbucks discontinues her favorite drink “We should get a warning” pic.twitter.com/WkYgSo2NAS — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 13, 2025

Another one said, “Cut her some slack for this one.” Many may think this to be an “overreaction,” but it seems valid since she lost the job that she had given five years to. Another one chimed in to say, “She’s not handling it well.”

Her meltdown is more than about the drink! She might have been holding it together till she could get home, but not being able to find the drink, she collapsed and cried. The cumulative effect of the events turned out to be a worse situation for her.

Her reaction may not be mature for many, but the two things that were holding her together are gone. Starbucks has a habit of discontinuing items from the menu without even talking to customers.

So she’s not entirely wrong here. If they have a go-to drink and that’s discontinued, they will never be able to have it again. Meanwhile, some of the items on the Starbucks menu are just for testing.

they discontinued my summer berry lemonade @Starbucks you will pay pic.twitter.com/MbFnaq8LQ7 — hector|im fifteen (@f0ckerinlaw) August 11, 2025

For instance, they were testing cold foam with protein, and it was well accepted by the fans. So some of your favorite drinks may just be an experimental offering by the brand. The outlet isn’t just changing the menu now; they are also hiking the prices.

Any additional combos on the drinks will add up to your order, so it’s not good news for the outlet customers. If they want matcha, they’ll be paying an extra dollar and similar rates for syrups.