Woman Boycotts Family Christmas Dinner After Boyfriend of Five Years Left ‘Crushed’ by Shocking Move

A Reddit user revealed that she is considering turning down the invitation to her family’s Christmas dinner after learning that her boyfriend was uninvited. The woman, 24, posted on the platform that she has been with her boyfriend, 27, for five years. However, he has yet to meet most members of her father’s side of the family.

On Reddit, she wrote, “My dad has two brothers and two sisters and three of his four siblings live far away and usually don’t come down for holidays. The sister that comes down every year has three kids, a girl and two boys and they are all in their late twenties and early thirties.”

She added, “When they were in high school they always brought their partners to holidays and family get-togethers. Two of them are married now and have kids of their own. My other cousins have brought their partners when they come down and there have been no issues at all.”

“I texted the family group chat saying that my boyfriend and I would both be able to make it, and asked what the budget would be for the gift exchange we do every year, and was told by my mom and grandma that my boyfriend wasn’t invited,” she continued.

While her boyfriend is yet to meet her dad’s side of the family, all of whom will be attending the dinner, he has met her grandparents, who are hosting the big evening. So, she was shocked to learn that he wasn’t invited. She revealed that “no one could give me an answer” when she confronted the family about the whole thing.

Later, she found out that her cousins would be bringing their partners along, which confused her even more. “I was upset and said if my cousins could bring their girlfriends, then there was no reason my boyfriend couldn’t come,” she wrote. The woman noted that her boyfriend “gets along with everyone.”

“I told my family how hurt he was and asked again why he wasn’t invited but my cousins girlfriends were and I wasn’t given an answer so I told my family that if my boyfriend wasn’t invited I wasn’t coming,” the Reddit user wrote. She explained that her boyfriend was “crushed” after finding out he had not been imvited to dinner, neverthless, he suggested she should attend.

“I said how it wasn’t fair that he wasn’t invited and we’ve been together for five years and my one cousin’s girlfriend was coming and they’ve only been together for seven months,” wrote the very upset woman. Reddit users had mixed opinions on her post, with most noting, “Somethin’ ain’t right about this..”