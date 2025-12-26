2026 New Year Giveaway
Woman Bought $500 Walmart Gift Card for Neighbors, Then the Nightmare Began

Published on: December 26, 2025 at 5:31 AM ET

Woman expresses frustration over Walmart gift card

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Walmart Gift card hassle for New York woman
A New York Woman bought a Walmart gift card for her neighbors, which was not usable in store or online. (Image Source: Walmart Corporate/ Wikimedia Commons)

A New York woman shared her experience with a Walmart gift card on TikTok, explaining how difficult it was to redeem the money on it. Claire, with the username claireinnyc, purchased a Walmart gift card for her neighbors around Thanksgiving. She bought the card online and sent the details to her neighbors in Tampa.

With grocery prices rising, a gift card can be helpful, allowing people to buy whatever they need. It also removes the pressure of picking a gift someone may not like. Moreover, in this case, Claire wanted to help the family a bit during the holidays. They have several kids in the house. Little did she know that buying the gift card would turn into a frustrating experience since the amount on the card was not usable.

This is not an isolated event with Walmart gift cards, as customers have reported problems redeeming them, or the funds are usually deducted from the bank but remain unusable on the gift card. Moreover, it often takes a long time for the customer service to respond to the queries.

Her video went viral, gaining more than 274,000 views. She explained in the video that she had asked her neighbors to pick the store where they shop. They chose Walmart and then went to the store to get groceries. That day, the system did not accept the card, saying the expiration date was the issue. However, the date was still 2037, so it did not make sense.

They were in line for a long time and eventually had to pay themselves. According to a report, the employees told them about the maximum expiration window on the register for gift cards. Claire said she sent the money to them to cover the groceries since she knew it was a Walmart issue. She hoped the issue could be easily resolved.

But she was on call with different departments discussing the problem. After a long time, she found out Walmart Mastercard is not a “standard gift card,” implying that the card could not be added to Apple Pay or used digitally. After learning this, they went to the store to try using it, but that did not work either.

She considered reporting it stolen. But the employees told her not to do it since it won’t be replaced. People were commenting on her video, knowing how frustrating the whole situation was. One user added, “Why can’t they just cancel the card and give you a refund?” Another commentator raised a question about how much money the store banks each year this way.

​Claire posted another video to share that the card had suspicious activity. There were multiple attempted transactions on the card, but none of them had used it. The card was used in two different locations, Amsterdam and California, while they had the card the whole time. At the end, she revealed Walmart sent her a check for the full amount after a prolonged “back-and-forth.”

In another X post, a Walmart employee slammed the store for giving them unsigned cards for the holidays. The post also implied harsh penny-pinching working conditions that managers and other workers face.

