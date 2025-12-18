Woman Attacks Target Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt

A California woman attacked an elderly Target worker over wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt at a Chico store. A video of the loud and profane attack has gone viral – and reignited a national debate over free speech. The woman took offense at the Target employee’s “Freedom” T-shirt and aggressively confronted the worker during her shift at the crowded store.

The Charlie Kirk Target encounter began when the woman approached the employee, identified online as Jeanie, and immediately questioned her about the red shirt bearing the word “Freedom” alongside the name of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. What started as a confrontation quickly escalated into a loud and hostile tirade. Other shoppers in the area appeared visibly startled as the California woman raised her voice, gestured aggressively, and refused to disengage.

A Target employee wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt is filmed and harassed by Michelea Ponce.

— Sheri Unfiltered™ (@FFT1776) December 16, 2025

During the confrontation, the woman unleashed a stream of insults and accusations at the Target employee, loudly shouting, “Are you f—ing stupid?” while pointing at the shirt. She went on to accuse the Target worker of bigotry, yelling, “You support racism. That’s what that shirt stands for,” before declaring, “This is disgusting. You shouldn’t be wearing that here,” and finishing her tirade by telling the Chino Target employee, “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

Despite the intensity of the Charlie Kirk inspired attack on the Target worked, she remained calm and professional throughout the encounter. Rather than responding with anger or insults of her own, she attempted to defuse the situation by stating, “That’s your opinion, ma’am,” and trying to walk away. The woman followed the Target employee briefly, continuing to shout, while the employee maintained her composure and focused on ending the interaction without further escalation. Many viewers later praised Target Jeanie’s restraint, noting the difficulty of remaining calm while being publicly berated at work.

Chino, California law enforcement reviewed the video after it spread widely on social media. Police confirmed that while the woman’s behavior was inappropriate and disturbing, it did not rise to the level of criminal conduct under the law. No charges were filed, though officers emphasized that disagreements should be handled respectfully and without harassment.

The woman involved in the Charlie Kirk shirt Target confrontation was later identified as an employee of a regional medical center. Following the video’s circulation, the facility reported receiving an overwhelming number of calls from members of the public reacting to her behavior. The organization condemned the conduct, stated it did not reflect its values, and confirmed that an internal review was underway, while urging the public to remain civil.

The woman who harassed an elderly Target employee for wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt was identified as Michelea Ponce.

— Americano (@moraltreason) December 17, 2025

Target also addressed the incident, reiterating its commitment to maintaining a respectful and safe environment for both employees and customers. The company expressed support for the worker involved and emphasized that harassment of staff is unacceptable. While the retailer did not detail specific dress code policies, it made clear that employees should not be subjected to abuse while performing their duties.

Support for Target worker Jeanie poured in quickly. A fundraising campaign launched in her name raised a substantial amount, with donors praising her professionalism and courage. Many contributors described their donations as a stand in favor of free speech and against the intimidation of individuals for expressing political views.

Ms. Jeanie Beeman speaks out after being harassed over her Charlie Kirk shirt at Target and says she does not want her attacker fired. "Two wrongs don't make a right. She wronged me, but I don't want to wrong her. I really wouldn't want to see her lose her job over it." — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) December 18, 2025

Charlie Kirk, whose name appeared on the shirt, was the founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent conservative voice who encouraged civic engagement and civil political debate. He was assassinated earlier this year during a public event with college students.

As the video continues to circulate, the Target Charlie Kirk shirt confrontation has become a cautionary example of how political disagreement can quickly turn personal.