Woman Asked Fiancé to Spend $35,000 on Wedding – Then a Shocking Discovery Made Him Call It Off

A 35-year-old man asked the Reddit community for advice after cancelling his wedding in the wake of financial concerns and compatibility issues with his fiancée. He added that he lives ‘frugally’ and is particular about saving money to ensure a better future.

He was set to tie the knot, and preparations for his big day were underway when something unexpected happened after the couple met the wedding planner. During the discussion, he realised that his fiancée had grand plans for the wedding, which would cost a hefty amount.

“In all, the whole thing would cost about $35,000, and I personally think it’s ridiculous to spend that amount on a wedding,” he wrote, noting she earned barely more than that in a year,” he said.

Shocked by her expectations, he decided to discuss the situation with her. This is where things started going downhill. He soon learnt that she had no savings and also carried a significant credit card debt.

​Shortly after that, the groom-to-be realised that her approach to life was completely different from his. He then told her that he did not want to blow away his savings on the wedding, as they were meant to provide him with financial safety.

“I have it so that I can quit my job at any point and be able to maintain my lifestyle for at least 6 months without changing anything,” he said.

His fiancée, however, insisted that spending money on the wedding would not affect him too much. Things soon took an ugly turn when the woman learnt that the groom-to-be had been paying off his brother’s $1,700 a month mortgage.

“My brother paid for most of my college and recently went into a ton of debt because his daughter had a serious surgery,” he told her.

Things then went from bad to worse as she asked him to stop helping his brother. He informed her that this was a ‘temporary’ arrangement that would last for two years.

“Cover[ing] his mortgage for two years was my birthday gift to him two years ago while they got back on their feet,” he wrote on Reddit.

She, however, continued objecting to the arrangement. This upset him to such an extent that he called off the wedding despite his mother and sister’s attempts at sorting out the differences.

“Between the crazy wedding cost and asking me to not help my brother, she and I were not compatible,” he said.

Reddit users supported this decision.

“You two are not compatible. You were right to call off the wedding,” said a user.

Another one said that they were not compatible ‘financially’.

“You are clearly not on the same page financially,” they wrote on Reddit.

So, did the 35-year-old do the right thing by calling off the wedding, or was it an overreaction? Let us know what you think.