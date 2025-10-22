Woman Admits to Faking Entire Pregnancy with ‘Reborn Doll’- Issues Apology as Loved Ones Left Stunned

Pregnancy, the word would bring any female who dreamt of being a mom pure joy! But what if someone fakes the entire phenomenon? A 22-year-old woman from Airdrie, Scotland, has spoken out after being accused of faking a pregnancy and convincing others that a realistic doll was her much-awaited newborn baby. She named the imaginary baby Bonnie-Leigh.

“I’m so sorry,” she wrote. “There was no baby. I made it all up and took it way too far.” Kira Cousins reportedly used a Reborn doll, a lifelike baby doll designed to resemble a real infant. She even wore a prosthetic baby bump during the staged pregnancy. She allegedly faked scans, text messages, and even staged a gender reveal party to make the pregnancy appear real.

Call it desperation, the need to stay relevant on social media, or a need to fit in, but in her apology, Kira said she wasn’t in a good mental space at the time. She admitted that once the lie began, she didn’t know how to stop, as per The Mirror US.

A woman who faked her pregnancy to her family to receive gifts etc. Kira Cousins 22 from Scotland wear a prosthetic bump in pictures she also faked hospital appointments and even used a doll as the baby.. pic.twitter.com/VDcvQkOyXs — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) October 20, 2025

“I’ve probably lost friends I won’t get back,” she wrote. “I’m trying to get help because this version of me isn’t who I want to be.” Kira reportedly uploaded posts on social media about the baby’s development, hospital visits due to the now fake pregnancy. She even claimed her child had a heart condition.

That’s not all, her loved ones gave her gifts once they got to know she was going to be a mother. She apologized to her loved ones and those who supported her during the hoax pregnancy tale and believed in it. One friend, Neave McRobert, revealed that she realized something was wrong after Kira suddenly deleted all pictures and videos of the baby from their conversations.

A white girl in Scotland just did this. Faked her entire pregnancy even had a baby shower had a fake bump, fake scans fake positive pregnancy test bought a real life doll that looked like a baby and everything LMAOOO https://t.co/nPc7uEiuVX pic.twitter.com/sXfwSQUURq — ASHLEIGH LOUISE (@axhleighlouise) October 20, 2025

Upon confirming, the supposed father confirmed the baby was actually a doll. At one point, Kira had even texted him, claiming the baby had died. Family and friends of the couple were shocked and taken aback when they got to know the truth.

A friend who wished to stay anonymous said Kira had a pattern of dishonesty. “She has lied about all sorts,” the friend claimed. Kira concluded her message by taking full responsibility, “I know I’ve broken a lot of trust. ‘Sorry’ won’t fix it all, but it’s all I can say right now.”

imagine faking a whole pregnancy lying to ur partner and his family just for when it time to give birth the baby is doll??? this story is so crazy 😭😭 — Sam (@sam557_) October 21, 2025

While we are aware that a messed-up mental health can distort people from reality and make them want to find ways to gain attention or stay relevant, faking a pregnancy in a world where millions of women suffer from life-altering issues like PCOS, infertility, and other severe mental health conditions that actually hinder their ability to bear an offspring is purely a lame and insensitive move.

For the unversed, reborn dolls like the one she used can cost anywhere from £30 to £2,000 and are often made to mimic the appearance and feel of real babies, including lifelike movements and functions. They are usually used as artistic collections, for therapeutic reasons or for display, but definitely not to fake an entire pregnancy!