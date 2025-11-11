Woman Accused of Faking Meltdown After Hitting Black Man’s Car, Internet Calls Out ‘Victim Act’

A young Black man was allegedly rear-ended and then accused of doing exactly that by the woman who caused it. The white woman was accused of faking a meltdown to “avoid accountability.” The interaction that was caught on camera and posted online is going viral now.

The video posted on August 21 shows the woman seemingly playing the victim and then faking a meltdown to get out of the situation. Justin McPherson, who was rear-ended on the freeway by another car, decided to record the quickly escalating interaction.

He then drove up to the car that was allegedly responsible for causing the crash. In the clip, McPherson whips his camera out to inquire about the driver’s insurance details while a blonde, unidentified woman comes into frame.

The woman in the driver’s seat quickly flips the narrative while claiming that her car was the one that was rear-ended. In the video, she goes on to hunch over her wheel while crying with her dog in the car with her. “You just hit my car,” McPherson says, setting the record straight.

The woman can be seen throwing a fit and screaming frantically. She screams and asks McPherson to stay away from her. “Get away from me!” the blonde woman is heard yelling on camera. She is also seen throwing several things against her dashboard.

“Leave me alone,” she requests while continuing to cry. “Just wait until the police officer gets here,” the woman adds. The whole incident evoked public outrage as people rushed to the comments section to side with McPherson.

“She’s practicing her act for when the police show up,” one wrote. “The crash out to avoid accountability is sending me!” another added. A third noted how, if it weren’t for the era of cameras and livestreaming, the woman would “get a man in jail.”

“She went right to factory default setting of victim mode,” one comment read. “That’s a cry from someone who does not carry auto insurance,” another claimed. Many others agreed that the woman seemed to pretend to be hysterical to avoid giving away her insurance information.

“Did adults that act like this get away with acting like this as children??? Is that part of it?” one user questioned. Somebody else empathized with the “poor dog” who confusedly looked at his owner while she continued to cry.

Many others also criticized McPherson for continuing to talk to her. “Why are you talking to her? Call the damn police and keep it moving,” one netizen wrote. Another advised that the best thing to do would have been to write down her license plate number and call the police.

“She done flipped & acted like she was the victim,” McPherson wrote in the caption that accompanied the video. What happened after the camera stopped recording still remains a mystery. The man did not post any updates after the initial video.