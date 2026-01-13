‘Woke’ White Minnesota Families Hold Emergency ICE Drills To Prepare Kids For Knock On The Door

Hundreds of woke white Minneapolis parents are now staging emergency “ICE drills” to teach their kids where to run and hide if federal immigration officers come knocking at the door — a bizarre response to the record-high enforcement sweeps rolling through Minnesota this month.

According to posts circulating widely online, progressive parents in Minnesota have been openly bragging about teaching their kids to hide, whisper, and stay silent in the event U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows up. The posts, often written in cheerful tones, describe what amounts to hide-and-seek exercises framed as resistance training.

Leaves kid alone to play hero against ICE—because virtue-signaling beats actual parenting every time! 🧐🤨 pic.twitter.com/N3CenfDVRz — @XTexasGirlX (@XtexasgirlX) January 13, 2026

In bullet-point-ready social-media posts that critics say read more like a parody than a public safety plan, woke white families in left-leaning neighborhoods have been boasting online about teaching toddlers what to do in the event agents show up at their doorstep. “We practiced our ‘safe spot’ and when to stay silent,” one parent wrote on X, drawing both applause and incredulous laughter. “Lily knows to hide behind the couch and whisper ‘ICE is here’ if someone knocks.”

One Minneapolis mother wrote that her family had practiced “where to go and how to stay quiet” if immigration enforcement officers came. “We made it age-appropriate,” she assured followers, adding that her children now know not to answer the door and to retreat to designated “safe spaces” inside the house.

But rather than framing the presence of trained law enforcement as a matter of public safety, the ICE drills embrace a fantasy scenario in which American families must conceal themselves behind shag rugs and hallway banisters whenever a knock comes at the front door. One parent gleefully declared online: “We’re teaching our kids to be calm and quiet. If ICE shows up — we don’t open the door.” Another chimed in: “Little Timmy’s closet is now officially the ‘safe zone’ if anyone wearing boots or badges knocks.”

The original social-media thread about ICE raid drills, shared by the Daily Mail sparked a wave of memes and ridicule from commenters who pointed out the irony of affluent liberals in a sanctuary city pretending to fear being “raided” by federal agents.

The ICE drills are being promoted online as trauma-informed parenting, with users encouraging each other to “normalize preparation” and “empower kids through practice.” Several posts emphasized that the families involved were not undocumented themselves but were participating “in solidarity.”

Critics online were quick to note the irony: overwhelmingly white, affluent families in a sanctuary city behaving as though federal agents were stormtroopers — while actual ICE operations target individuals with outstanding removal orders, criminal records, or prior deportations.

This is a Minneapolis high schooler, who was traumatized two days ago by ice rating his school, and taking one of his favorite faculty members. 28,000 students can’t go to school safely pic.twitter.com/qGaG459RuW — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) January 10, 2026

The social media reactions ranged from disbelief to outright mockery. Commenters questioned why parents would frighten children with scenarios that have little connection to their daily lives. “So now knocking on the door is a threat drill?” one user asked. Another joked that next on the lesson plan would be practicing how to hide from the mail carrier.

For all the earnestness with which these drills have been embraced by some parents, the contrast between real immigration enforcement — focused on arrests backed by warrants — and the shrieking panic reflected in these online posts has been nearly comical to outside observers