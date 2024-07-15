Witness Reveals Key Factor That Saved Former President Donald Trump’s Life During Recent Shooting

World leaders took to their social media accounts to condemn the assassination attempt on presidential candidate Donald Trump, who was rushed offstage by the Secret Service. The gunman and one audience member lost their life according to the Secret Service, with two other people being in very critical condition. Meanwhile, recently a witness was featured in an interview on Fox News with host Laura Ingraham on Sunday. He mentioned that the quick reaction of bystanders after they saw the gunman might have contributed to the saving of the president’s life.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeff Swensen

Ingraham introduced Michael DiFrischia on her Sunday evening show, The Ingraham Angle. When asked about the video he captured, DiFrischia revealed he had been positioned near the teleprompter for approximately ten minutes. He said, "Once Trump started to speak, I was watching him and then my wife kind of nudged me and said 'Hey what's going on behind us.'" She signaled his attention to a young boy moving through the crowd. Another bystander spotted the youth and claimed he was armed. He also said that at first he just thought that "the guy was just trying to get a better vantage point of the rally."

VIDEO: Man who shot video of would-be Trump assassin on building speaks out https://t.co/Hn2fqh6Mgi — Ian Hansen 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@IanHansenFeed) July 15, 2024

Initially, he was not concerned about it, but chaos ensued when others heard reports of the armed man. DiFrischia said, “Chaos ensued and everybody was screaming to alert the cops of the situation." The person also mentioned to the host that several bystanders were attempting to convey to the police what they had witnessed and the exact location of the armed man. He said, “It was pretty crazy. I wish somebody could have got to him before somebody had to lose their life.” The witness further said, "Luckily, you know, President Trump only got hurt. He didn’t lose his life, as well."

He continued, “I kind of think us making a commotion may have actually saved the president’s life, though, because otherwise, this guy could have just had all the time in the world to do whatever. Luckily, somebody spotted him and we were able to make a big enough commotion." Ingraham then inquired about what inspired him to start recording, despite others dropping their phones and fleeing the spot. To this, DiFrischia said, "Once I had seen that he had a gun with my own two eyes, I just knew that something bad may be ready to happen." He revealed that he hid behind a tree to film the video.

About the shooter, DiFrischia said, "He looked determined. Like he wasn't letting the commotion underneath him stop him from doing what he was about to do." Meanwhile, Joseph, another eyewitness, recounted hearing seven shots and witnessing an audience member being struck. As reported by Sky News, he said, "He was killed instantly as far as I could tell. At that point, state police and a SWAT team started evacuating the bleachers and I helped carry the man out to a tent." Joseph added about a woman getting hit and said, "She flinched and then it looked like she had taken a gunshot to the forearm and hand."