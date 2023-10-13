Here’s Why ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Had Armed Police Surround Her Wedding

In a surprising turn of events, Christine Brown, a well-known face of the American reality television show Sister Wives, recently tied the knot with David Woolley, her boyfriend of approximately a year and a half. Unexpected details about the wedding, which was held on Saturday, October 7 at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, have now come to the fore.

Christine, who was accompanied down the aisle by her son Paedon and her father, donned a gown from Boda Bridal, adding to the charm of the ceremony. The affair, attended by a sizable guest list of 330 individuals, was not only a personal milestone but also an episode in the ongoing saga of Sister Wives, as TLC cameras were on-site to capture the festivities for a future broadcast. While People Magazine initially shed light on some aspects of the wedding, recent revelations from The Sun have uncovered additional surprising details.

The event, marked by heightened security measures, featured officers ensuring the smooth running of affairs and warding off any potential trespassers. The entrance to the lodge, a critical focal point of the celebration, was made inaccessible to the public, guaranteeing an exclusive setting for the couple and their guests. The secretive atmosphere surrounding the wedding was intentional, driven by the desire to keep details under wraps until the Sister Wives episode airs. A source reported to The Sun, "They wanted to keep the wedding a big secret from the general public so that nothing got leaked." This commitment to confidentiality extended to preventing any public views of the ceremony, creating an aura of surprise around Christine’s nuptials.

Christine, who is a mother of six, expressed her joy about the magical day and her newfound happiness with Woolley. Speaking with People, she shared, "He gets along fantastic with Truely," referring to one of her children. "And I think that was the final clinch for me. He came over one time and he started talking with Truely, and he just sat down with her and got her. He understood her." This sentiment echoes Christine’s previous statements about the breakdown of her marriage to Kody Brown, citing his treatment as a crucial factor.

The public introduction of Woolley showcased Christine's deep affection, emphasizing his outstanding qualities. "He's a phenomenal person, to the core. He's just outstanding," she gushed about her new husband. "Yeah, I just feel like I won a gold mine — major. I won the lottery with him." As Christine embarks on this new chapter, the wedding not only symbolizes a personal triumph but also promises an intriguing storyline for Sister Wives viewers. The carefully guarded details and exclusive access granted to TLC hint at a captivating episode that will further unfold the complex dynamics of the blended Brown family.

