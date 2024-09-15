Winona Ryder Revealed Why an A-List Actor Wouldn’t Kiss Her During an Audition

Winona Ryder recently discussed the time when Jeff Bridges refused to kiss her, and the rationale behind it was quite reasonable. The actress, then 21 years old, tested out for the 1993 film Fearless with Bridges, then 43 years old—more than twice her age. In her most recent visit on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she divulged the tale.

As reported by Fox News, Ryder claimed, "I remember because I was also auditioning for ‘Fearless’ with Jeff Bridges, and I remember that audition. It was really around the same time, I think. Jeff Bridges, who I love, like, wouldn’t kiss me because I was, like, too young." Ryder puckered up and closed her eyes as Bridges paused because she recalled they were 'supposed to kiss' at the end of a particular scene. However, she recalled, "He kissed my forehead, and he’s like, ‘You’re, like, my daughter’s age, you know?’ And I was like, ‘No, no!"

The actress was vague about the part she was vying for in the ensemble film Fearless, which also included John Turturro, Isabella Rossellini, Rosie Perez, and Bridges. The plot of the movie revolves around Max Klein (played by Bridges), a family guy and architect from San Francisco, who escapes the aircraft accident that kills his closest friend and goes through a magical transition. Despite losing out on Fearless, Ryder went on to star in a far larger picture. Ryder then went on to feature in the hit film The Age of Innocence the same year, which garnered her a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress. The actress went on to say that the film was essential to her professional success.

As per Ok Magazine, Ryder said, "When I was doing the press junket for Age of Innocence, Daniel Day-Lewis gave me the best advice ’cause we were both going through stuff at the time. He’s like, ‘Just keep talking so they can’t ask you. Just ramble.' When I get comfortable I like to [ramble], and I think it could be because I spent so much time not getting to do that, and I still do. I mean, nobody knows what the f--- I’m talking about most of the time."

Nevertheless, Bridges often revealed that he was a real 'girl dad'. With his wife Susan Geston, Bridges has three daughters: Isabelle Bridges Boesche, 43, Jessica Lily Bridges, 41, and Hayley Roselouise Bridges, 38. Although he enjoys sharing stories about his family as a girl dad, he regrets that his profession often separated him from his loved ones. In 2019, he said this on The Off Camera Show, "You’re trying to make good movies … it’s very self-involved. I’m making money so we can afford to live the way we want, and the kids can go [to good] schools … but later on in my life, I’ve cried with my daughters … I’ve missed out on so much."