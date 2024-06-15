Internet Finds 'Embarrassing' Video of Biden's Forehead-to-Forehead Gesture With 'Uncomfortable' Pope

President Joe Biden Joe Biden has come under scrutiny for appearing 'unfocused' since arriving in Italy for the G7 Summit. Several uncomfortable 'sniffing' encounters with world leaders and awkward recordings of him at the international event have gone viral.

Netizens termed the moment 'creepy' when Biden was caught giving an intimate forehead-to-forehead welcome to a visibly shaken and uncomfortable Pope. @CollinRugg termed it the 'worst' and wrote: "President Joe Biden goes in for an intimate forehead-to-forehead with the Pope at the G7 summit in Italy. Pope Francis appeared to look uncomfortable with the gesture. According to insiders at the G7, Biden’s performance is the “worst” it has ever been, noting that he is “losing focus.” Biden was also seen wandering off at the summit and saluting the Italian Prime Minister as he shuffled around."

NEW: President Joe Biden goes in for an intimate forehead to forehead with the Pope at the G7 summit in Italy.



Pope Francis appeared to look uncomfortable with the gesture.



According to insiders at the G7, Biden’s performance is the “worst” it has ever been, noting that he… pic.twitter.com/o94JTQo8WH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 14, 2024

@GuntherEagleman pointed out Biden's declining mental abilities: "The whole world sees his rapid cognitive decline." @Bubblebathgirl tweeted: "Joe Biden is not just “losing focus.” He’s lost it completely. Biden needs to resign immediately. Enough with the coddling." @floridanow1 chimed: "It's not only embarrassing for the Pope. It's an embarrassment to our country and our leadership position of strength in the world. There's no hiding and covering for it anymore."

It's not only embarrassing for the Pope.



It's an embarrassment to our country, our leadership position of strength in the world.



There's no hiding and covering for it anymore. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) June 14, 2024

@Arkypatriot criticized: "This man has absolutely no respect for personal boundaries. The pope should've introduced him to the papal ring." @patlicata agreed: "Creepy What I found more interesting is how many world leaders aren't speaking to Biden." @firesign58 wrote: "Everyone is uncomfortable with Biden. He has no sense of others' personal space. He has no sense of his own personal space. He doesn’t know where he is or what he’s saying."

Everyone is uncomfortable with Biden. He has no sense of others personal space. He has no sense of his own personal space. He doesn’t know where he is or what he’s saying. — Firesign 🌞 (@firesign58) June 14, 2024

Biden has been in the news for his 'zoned out' behaviour at the world summit, as per The NY Post, President Biden began to stray from the group during a skydiving demonstration. Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister had to intervene to get him back to the group. Biden's gaze was clearly diverted from where the other leaders were staring as they cheered the evening's parachuting performance. Biden moved a few steps away from his other heads of state, turned around, and seemed to say something to an officer packing a parachute as if he was blind to the action unfolding right in front of him.

WHAT IS BIDEN DOING? pic.twitter.com/iY33K2srII — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2024

Meloni then approached Biden and tapped the president on the right arm to signal that it was time for him to rejoin the group. The president put on his trademark aviator sunglasses as the other leaders awkwardly gathered around Biden for a picture. The video was posted with the all-caps question, "WHAT IS BIDEN DOING?" by the Republican National Committee's RNC Research X account, highlighting the peculiar moment.

“As if Meloni doesn’t have enough on her hands, now she’s stuck playing chaperone to Grandpa Joe,” National Review senior writer and occasional Post columnist Dan McLaughlin wrote on X. “The prime minister of another country had to go track him down and stop him from aimlessly wandering off,” added Outkick writer Ian Miller. “What an embarrassment.” However, White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates defended the President on X saying, “[Biden is] saying congratulations to one of the divers and giving a thumbs up.”