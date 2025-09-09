‘Will The Real Donald Trump, Please Stand Up!’ President Faces Wild Conspiracy Theories About AI Cover Ups And Body Doubles

President Donald Trump is once again in the midst of controversy. But this time, it’s not the policy decisions, trade deals, or battles with national allies. This time, Trump has hit a new spot of conspiracy theories, with people questioning his health and asking if he is using AI or body doubles to cover up his illnesses.

These speculations began after Trump took a break for the week leading up to Labor Day weekend. His absence caused quite a stir, with questions about his well-being and even whether he was alive.

However, Trump appeared during the press briefing at the White House on Tuesday after Labor Day, during which he reversed a Biden-era decision and relocated the US Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

People noted that the President appeared tired and spoke with extended pauses. He also leaned onto the podium a few times. Some hawk-eyed viewers also noticed what looked like a bulge down his right sleeve, and speculations of some equipment being on him also ran wild.

These images spread quickly across social media, and users pointed to the unusual draping of his suit sleeve as evidence of something extraordinary. One viral post suggested the odd crease was “not how fabric normally falls,” implying some digital manipulation or concealed medical equipment.

“Trump is dead guys because of his sleeve!” https://t.co/Q9cSFYk9Y5 — Real Texan Politics ✝️🇺🇸 #VanceRubio2028 (@RealTXPolitics) September 3, 2025

And then there were pictures. Photographs showing bruises on Trump’s hands, apparently covered with makeup, along with images of swollen ankles, have circulated online for some time. When they first appeared, they spread quickly across social media.

All these could have remained only speculations about the older President’s health, but they soon snowballed into elaborate theories.

Many online commentators drew comparisons to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin has been facing rumors of using body doubles for years. Few have also suggested that the President Donald Trump might have used artificial intelligence or altered the video footage to broadcast a robust image when he is not doing so well.

Fellow Patriots 🇺🇸New photo of Trump is clearly a body double. WH sources say he passed away 🕊️ Friday due to Limum Coli. Deep State spent 36 hours prepping DJT 2.0 for his new life. Fellow Patriots, we must NOT support anything this CIA plant President has to say. RIP 45/47🇺🇸✝️ pic.twitter.com/PzZAMrjL3a — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) August 30, 2025

These comments about AI or body doubles are unsubstantiated, but they gained traction online. Skepticism about Trump’s health now merges with the country’s anxiousness around his ‘deepfake’ and political manipulation.

The White House has firmly dismissed these theories. Press officials have called these claims baseless and pointed to the President’s busy schedule as proof of his health and vitality. They have also used Donald Trump’s capacity to play golf with family and friends as proof of his being well.

During the press conference on Labor Day Tuesday, the President was asked about the rumors of his demise making the rounds, which Trump brushed off.

“I had heard it’s sort of crazy,” he told reporters.

Calm down everyone, he is alive. The White House just released this photo of him, taken today, so Trump is definitely not dead. pic.twitter.com/5Wh0rItcEm — Dorkzilla, Duchess of Excess 🇮🇪 (@GhostAnneBoleyn) September 1, 2025

He added that his absence from press briefings for just two days had been exaggerated into something more than needed. He also said that former President Joe Biden took longer breaks than he did, and no one from the media ever questioned his absence.

Though the White House has repeatedly assured the nation that President Donald Trump is not ill, his health continues to attract scrutiny.

Despite official reassurances, Donald Trump’s health continues to attract scrutiny. While he and his team have pushed back against rumors, the constant online speculation shows how quickly misinformation can gain traction and become a headline.