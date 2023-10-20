Will Smith Surprises Jada Pinkett Smith at Her Book Event, Talks About Their ‘Brutiful’ Marriage

From wife to "best friend," Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's relationship evolved, and how? The 52-year-old's memoir Worthy is the talk of the town in which she's made some startling revelations about her marriage and separation from the I Am Legend star. While promoting her book at an event, Smith showed up to support and surprise her.

The Gotham star shocked fans after revealing she and Smith have been living separate lives since 2016. However, despite differences, the 55-year-old actor spoke fondly of his estranged wife, whom he calls his "best friend" on the entire planet. Recently, he stopped by at an event on October 18, 2023, where Pinkett-Smith was promoting her memoir.

At the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, Smith made a heartwarming speech in honor of his estranged wife cum best friend and celebrated her success. He addressed Pinkett-Smith, "I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me," according to The Baltimore Sun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hip Hop Ties (@hiphopties)

Smith further expounded, "We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it 'brutiful,' adding, "It was brutal and beautiful at the same time." He accompanied other members of the family, including Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and their two kids- Jaden and Willow Smith.

Also, Smith's eldest son, Trey, from his former relationship with Sheree Zampino, was in attendance. Pinkett Smith calls him her "bonus son" in the memoir. It was a beautiful family reunion at the event, and everyone seemed to have a good time with each other, rejoicing in the moment, and so did the talk show host.

"We got together when we were in our 20s," Smith told the audience. "I had huge dreams of what I wanted to do in the world and in my life, and I was on fire with a vision," adding, "And as I stand here before you today, I am happier than I've ever been in my entire life." The Oscar-winner expressed gratitude for all that life had blessed him with.

"There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — everything I've ever dreamed," crediting, "And those dreams were largely built on the foundation of Jada's sacrifices." He added, "There were many times when Jada put her career aside so I could follow the dreams of mine."

The Pratt Library was happy to welcome Baltimore’s @jadapsmith and her family to the Library! pic.twitter.com/ioxtbez06T — Pratt Library (@prattlibrary) October 19, 2023

The ex-sweethearts tied the knot in 1997 when Pinkett-Smith was pregnant with their son Jayden. Recently, while promoting her memoir, she gave an explosive interview revealing the couple has been estranged for seven years. However, she also clarified the divorce has not been on paper yet, reported TODAY.

She also claimed they were "exhausted with trying" to work out their relationship. However, Smith concluded his speech at the book event on an emotional note. He promised, "Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet, and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life." "Thank you all for being a place for Jada to find her voice," Smith said, following a round of applause.

In an exclusive clip from her upcoming @NBCNews primetime special with @HodaKotb, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals her current relationship status with Will Smith, ahead of the release of Pinkett Smith’s memoir “Worthy.” pic.twitter.com/hMoAwi3ETz — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 11, 2023

