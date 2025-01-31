How Are Jada and Will Smith Still Together? She Point Blank Mentioned in front of Will that She’s Cheating on Him!

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage has long been the subject of public fascination. And, some recent revelations from insiders about their living arrangement are enough to reignite discussions about the equation they share; something that is a contrast from the conventional expectations in marriage.

Insiders have confirmed that the couple, who tied the knot in 1997, have been living in separate homes for years. However, they remain connected and committed to each other. A source revealed to PEOPLE, “Call it what you want,” Well, that reinforces that while they may no longer share a residence, they haven’t completely cut off each other from their respective lives.

Another insider elaborated further on Will’s current mindset. He revealed, “He is busy with movies and music and doing okay. The producer-actor is a bit disillusioned with Hollywood, but that could all change with some new success.”

Their separation came to public knowledge in 2016 after Jada revealed it. However, they never pursued legal divorce. In her interview on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Jada admitted, “There have been several breakups between Will and I over the course of our marriage.”

Will also addressed the struggles they have been going through in their marriage in his 2021 memoir. There, he acknowledged, “We were both miserable and clearly something had to change. We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way.”

Their relationship has been through severe public controversies. It includes Jada’s admission in 2020 of an “entanglement”with singer August Alsina during their separation. Moreover, in her 2023 memoir, Worthy, Jada referred to their separation as a “divorce”, despite the fact they have never formally called it quits in their relationship.

Outside their personal lives, Jada has been involved in the controversy surrounding the film adaptation of It Ends With Us, where she has been a co-producer. The production has been mired in legal disputes that include lead actress Blake Lively’s lawsuit against co-star and director Justin Baldoni over sexual misconduct allegations. Baldoni has countered that with a defamation suit.

Despite the revelations of how things might not have been great between them, Jada is committed to being there for Will in the long run. She has been candid in interviews that she hopes they’ll be reuniting under the same roof someday, particularly as they grow older.

Meanwhile, Will has continued to open up about their relationship as well. He previously admitted that decades together led to “emotional blindness” and acknowledged that Jada was “more resilient, clever, and compassionate” than he had realized.

Of course, their unconventional marriage will remain a topic of curiosity, but one thing is certain: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are serious about defining their relationship on their own terms! Despite years of public scrutiny and persistent speculation of divorce, the couple continues to maintain their unique bond even though they are staying apart right now. Jada reaffirmed their commitment to each other when she stated, “We are still figuring it out.”