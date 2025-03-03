Will Smith & Jada Pinkett’s Marriage Bombshell — ‘It Took 23 Years to Be Truly Together!’

Jada Pinkett Smith has long been pretty candid about how her life changed after she got married to Will Smith. Their marriage has faced many ups and downs, so much so that it didn’t experience true growth for a long time.

It has taken a lot of trial and error for both Jada and Smith to arrive at a healthy place in their marriage. The Matrix Reloaded fame also revealed that she cried because a large part of Jada did not want to marry Will. However, Jada Pinkett experienced a turning point in her life after she turned 40. Jada went through a lot of personal crises back then, a time when her relationship and personal issues were starting to take a toll on her.

Jada Pinkett Smith ‘never’ wanted to marry Will, cried at ‘horrible’ wedding https://t.co/4dQXPz6u6E pic.twitter.com/G61sDLcy55 — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2022

“By the time my 40th [birthday] came, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ I was so depleted,” Jada once said in an interview with People. “I had to really take time out for myself and figure out what I wanted for myself,” she added. “I had to kind of put everyone aside and ask, ‘What would I do every day if it was just Jada?’ I literally had no idea.”

However, even though she tried overcoming her emotional trauma, Pinkett’s dedication towards Will Smith did not waver. In fact, she began to realise how much Will meant to her.

“I am kind of a ride-or-die chick,” she said. “I just knew with the kind of love that Will and I share — which is beyond romantic love — that we could transform our union and figure out how to re-create what we had.” Jada Pinkett while talking to Red Table Talk, gunshed even more about the maturity of Smith and her relationship. At the time, Jada claimed that her relationship was far stronger than it had ever been, all thanks to years of growth.

“I feel that I’m just now entering an adult relationship with Will. After 23 years. We finally are learning to have an adult relationship,” she said.

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith’s relationship has been facing even more controversies over the past few years. They have had to address Jada Pinkett and singer August Alsina’s affair, for instance. In addition to that, Will Smith’s Oscars 2022 scandal gave the duo even more negative press for them to deal with. In a 2022 interview on Today, Jada Pinkett confused the media when she revealed that Smith and she had been separated for some time. She even described the separation as a divorce that was not officially documented on paper.

“Why it fractured…that — that’s a lot of things … By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” Jada Pinkett explained.

It’s wild to me that people are so angry at Jada for her & Will having an open marriage. Will admitted to his own entanglements but nobody cares since Jada was supposed to just deal with it. Will said there has been no infidelity in their marriage. People are mad they’re happy. pic.twitter.com/GddcFU0nqg — Fly Sistah 🪷 (@Fly_Sistah) March 7, 2023

In spite of their issues, Jada Pinkett could not truly and permanently separate herself from her husband. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through … whatever,” she added. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

If we believe the sources, Jada Pinkett even maintains a distant marriage with her husband Will Smith even now. So much so that it was alleged that the couple are not a couple and no longer sleep together in the same room. But, the source also claimed on the other hand that the duo still lives in the same house. Furthermore, Jada and Smith’s questionable relationship status has still not affected their familial bond.

“They are still very, very close and a family,” the insider told Parade.