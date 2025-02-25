Will Smith’s Steamy Video With India Martínez Goes Viral—Makes Netizens Speculate About Jada’s Reaction

Will Smith’s name is back in everyone’s mouth or, at the least, their fingers. The rapper and actor has once again got everybody talking, and this time, it has more to do with his profession than his personal life. Smith, in a recently surfaced video, was seen having a steamy moment with Spanish flamenco-pop artist India Martínez while the duo was performing their track, First Love.

During the performance, Will Smith appeared to be leaning in for a kiss but was snubbed by Martínez. Smith pouts for a few seconds and takes the snub sportively. However, she returns seconds later, and the two are in close quarters, seemingly sharing an intimate moment before they get back to performing the track.

The live performance was a part of the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards show, with Smith and Martínez opening the ceremony which aims to recognize and felicitate achievements in the Latin music industry. Will Smith, apart from performing First Love, also graced the stage with producer DJ Khaled and singer Thalía to perform his 1998 hit track, Miami.

The steamy moment soon went viral and set social media ablaze as many users began to speculate how Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, would react to it. “I was waiting for Jada to come out from left stage and smack the sh– outta her for kissing her man,” a comment read, while another seemed elated by his performance, writing, “Will has always been THAT Dude jada just broke him all the way down. Glad to see he’s back doing his first love music.”

Some users even began to joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s affair with R&B singer August Alsina, saying, “Jada will probably sleep with August again after this,” while another comment referring to Will Smith’s infamous Oscars moment read, “Take my husband out of your mouth.” Another comment referring to the infamous moment was posted by a user who said, “Finally ditched G.I Jane? (Don’t smack me bruh issa joke!)”

However, some users noticed that the duo’s lips never really locked, saying, “If you actually look. You can tell the attempt was a joke. They never actually kissed. The 2nd attempt when she came back still no kiss he leaned his forehead down as to get their lips further apart and backed away.” Another comment echoed the same message. It read, “It’s a show they did not kiss.”

While it is a little difficult to decipher whether or not Will Smith and India Martínez actually kissed, one thing can be said for sure. Their electric performance has got the Internet talking, once again bringing Will and Jada Pinkett Smith and their rocky relationship back under the spotlight.