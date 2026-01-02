Will Smith Accused Of ‘S-xual Exploitation’ By America’s Got Talent Finalist

Will Smith is facing a shocking accusation by an America’s Got Talent star. Brian King Joseph, 32, an AGT finalist, has filed a lawsuit against Smith, accusing him of “predatory behavior.” According to the suit, the alleged behavior came to light during the actor’s Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour. Brian King Joseph was part of the tour as a professional violinist.

According to reports from Variety, the AGT finalist accused the actor of “deliberately grooming and priming him for further s-xual exploitation.” Mail Online further reported on how Joseph became a part of Will Smith’s 2025 tour. The outlet reports that the violinist was invited to play for him in November 2024.

Then, Smith asked him to join his tour, following the 2024 meeting. In March 2025, Joseph joined the tour during a show in Las Vegas. According to the lawsuit, that night, when Joseph entered the hotel room which was booked for him, he found to his surprise that someone had “unlawfully” entered.

Will Smith is being sued by a tour violinist who alleges sexual harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination during his “Based on a True Story: 2025” Tour this past spring. The musician, Brian King Joseph, names Smith and Treyball Studios Management as defendants and… pic.twitter.com/RPhlZxwppS — Variety (@Variety) January 2, 2026

The musician alleges that the person also left items like wipes and a bottle of HIV medication. Not only that, the lawsuit adds that there were other items scattered inside Joseph’s hotel room, including a beer bottle, an earring, a red backpack, and a “hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to Plaintiff’.”

He also allegedly discovered a note left behind that read, “Brian, I’ll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F.” The musician was scared that “an unknown individual would soon return to his room to engage in sexual acts.”

Per the suit, Joseph then reported the incident to the hotel security and a non-emergency police line. In addition, he also reported the same to Smith’s management, who allegedly reacted in an aggressive way. Joseph claims that the team “shamed” him and then fired him from the tour altogether.

The suit claims that as a “result of the termination,” Joseph suffered “severe emotional distress, economic loss, reputational harm, and other damages.” On December 31, Brian King Joseph filed the lawsuit, adding that the damages should be determined by a jury.

Will Smith’s lawyer, Allen B. Grodsky, has firmly denied the accusations. In a statement to PEOPLE, the attorney said, “Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless.”

“They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light,” Grodsky said on January 1.