Will Michelle Obama Run For President In 2028? Former First Lady Addresses Floating Rumors

The rumor-churning mill had produced an interesting gossip about Michelle Obama in 2024. It was reported that the former First Lady was planning to run for President as the Democrat candidate in the November 2024 elections. Michelle addressed the speculation in an official statement and revealed her plans for a future Presidential campaign.

The rumors about Michelle running for president started when a poll in 2024 came out. The speculation on the matter worsened after people started wondering if Joe Biden was the best choice for the Democrat nominee for President.

Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released a poll in which 77% of people voted that Biden was “too old” to run for a second term. Michelle Obama’s name was brought up as a nominee to replace Biden at the time.

“Don’t be surprised … I still say it’ll be Michelle O … Biden’s out,” Republican Sarah Palin wrote on X following the poll. Trump supporter Roger Stone and Steve Kirby also spoke positively about the possibility.

Crystal Carson, who serves as the director of communications for Michelle came forward to clear the air of speculation around the matter. “As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” Carson said in a statement.

“Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign,” she concluded. Michelle herself has spoken about the possibility of her running for a presidential campaign in the past.

During a 2022 BBC interview, the former first lady mentioned how she “detests” when she is asked if she would run for President. Michelle has previously opened up about how “hard” politics in a conversation with Oprah. “It’s got to be in your soul, because it is so important. It is not in my soul,” she added.

Even Joe Biden’s wife, who is said to be on good terms with Michelle, addressed the rumors. In a 2020 CNN interview, Jill Biden was asked if Michelle would be open to being the running mate to Joe Biden. “You know, I’d love it if Michelle would agree to it,” Jill started. She shut down the possibility quickly while adding that Michelle has “had it” with politics.

Jill also praised the former first lady and her fellow Democrats for being “good at everything she does.” She added that Michelle running for the elections with Joe would have been “wonderful.”

Michelle and Barack Obama’s marriage is being scrutinized by the media right now. Recent reports have been speculating about a possible split between the two. Michelle and Barack got married in 1992 and share two kids from their marriage.

CNN says that “Michelle” Obama has a “scheduling conflict. She is still in Hawaii on an extended holiday vacation.” Incredibly disrespectful, and this would be 24 hour news if Melania did this. pic.twitter.com/mnEVLj5ttE — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 9, 2025

The unverified gossip about a reportedly inevitable divorce worsened after Barack attended two high-profile events alone. The two also have not been seen in public together for a few months.

This was followed by multiple reports claiming that the former president might be romantically involved with Jennifer Aniston. The reports haven’t stopped even after Aniston strongly denied the allegations in her conversation with talk show host Jimmy Fallon.