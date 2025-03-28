Will Kendrick Lamar Perform at Olympics 2028?—Here’s Why LA Needs It More Than Anything!

America has shattered its image as a global friend and severed its ties with several of its allies in a short span of 2 months. The closest American allies, Canada and the UK, are rethinking their relationship. European nations have had enough of disrespect, threats, and mockery.

After all these international fallouts, one wonders what will happen during FIFA week and especially during the Olympics 2028. However, one can hope that these games bring back the unity and prosperity they are famous for.

If not the whole nation, Los Angeles was surely looking forward to that. The 2028 Olympics organizers told the IOC on Thursday how the city will recover with assistance from the Games. This was after terrible fires destroyed a large portion of Los Angeles.

Organizers are hoping Kendrick Lamar will also be featured in the opening ceremony in the next three years and bring his good luck for the city.

Casey Wasserman is the chairman of the organizing committee. During a press conference, Casey Wasserman told The Associated Press that the Olympics would be akin to the rebirth of the city. They would rebuild it and reimagine LA as LA 2.0. And the Olympics would be a big part of it.

“[Kendrick Lamar] is truly an LA icon… it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.” —Casey Wasserman, organizing committee chairman of the 2028 Olympics, via ABC News. pic.twitter.com/yY353eDLS5 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 20, 2025

After his incredible performance during the halftime show during the Super Bowl, the Olympic committee is sure that Lamar will give another amazing show.

Casey Wasserman also heads the talent agency that has Kendrick Lamar as their client. From that standpoint, Wasserman assured that from his position, he can confirm that Kendrick will perform. He also added that since the rapper is an LA icon, it is important for Lamar to be a part of the show.

Kendrick Lamar is now being considered to be a part of the opening ceremony of the Olympics in Los Angeles on July 14, 2028 “He is truly an LA icon so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way.” – organizing… pic.twitter.com/EYgWwjdI7T — LOVE (@LoveIsback24) March 20, 2025

Kendrick Lamar attracted an average of 133.5 million people. His Super Bowl LVIII halftime show was a highly lauded performance. It combined politics, gaming culture, and hip-hop, employing symbolism and storytelling to create a singular experience.

During the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, Kendrick Lamar developed an experience rather than merely performing. The Grammy-winning rapper conveyed a message across 13 minutes. It was ripe with symbolism, storytelling, and a recognizable theme from a PlayStation video game.

Wasserman is expecting a similar show and a similar response from the public and audiences all over the world. He wants the opening ceremony to be as American as it gets, and nothing is more American than a rapper dissing another.

I have never rewatched a Super Bowl

halftime show UNTIL Kendrick Lamar’s performance. I’ve played it as background music. Showed it to the kids. My favorite part was NOT seeing one white person. What kind of privileged asshole do you have to be to complain to the FCC 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kFGtNilg4Y — Iridescence (@Iridescence1625) March 27, 2025

His amazing performance may have drawn negative press from many people, but any publicity is good publicity. Going by this mantra, even controversial performances like the Super Bowl will play in favor of the organizing committee.

Now, all that is left to be seen is whether people are predicting this right. Does Lamar have to have two very distinct shows back to back? The Olympics is a different ball game than the Super Bowl half-time. The audience is wider and may be less versed in American pop culture.

However the committee’s preparation may go, Kendrick Lamar is one shiny toy that would attract everyone. His performance could captivate millions or may just end up lackluster.

The ball is in Kendrick Lamar’s court now.