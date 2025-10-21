Will Future Queen Kate Middleton Attend Taylor Swift’s Wedding? Insider Spills the Royal Tea

Love Story might go royal. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are putting together the most star-studded guest list of the decade. And rumor has it, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be among the chosen few! Prince William and Kate Middleton might be dusting off their dancing shoes soon.

According to a Fox News Digital insider, the singer cultivated a friendship with the royals for years. Swift reportedly began “a good friendship with the future king Prince William over 10 years ago,” and the relationship has deepened through “private letters, inspirational cards, and well wishes to Princess Catherine during her difficult year.”

Kate (recovering from cancer since early 2024) has received notes from the singer. This gesture hasn’t gone unnoticed by royal watchers or palace insiders. And now, those exchanges could translate into a ticket to what’s shaping up to be the wedding of the century. This isn’t an overnight showbiz-royalty friendship. The roots go back to 2013, when Swift convinced a starstruck Prince William to join her and Jon Bon Jovi on stage for a rendition of Livin’ on a Prayer. The future king later admitted that he had no idea how he was singing, but when Taylor Swift tells you to come with her, you don’t say no.

Prince William is a *longtime* Swiftie! He performed with Taylor way back in 2013 https://t.co/sYaQ9Ig513 pic.twitter.com/YA9y3QHHaO — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) June 22, 2024

Prince William confessed on Apple’s Time to Walk podcast:

“I got up like a puppy.”

That viral karaoke moment sparked a decade-long rapport between the pop icon and the prince. Fast-forward to 2024, Swift posted her iconic backstage selfie with Travis Kelce, Prince William, and his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at her Eras Tour stop in London’s Wembley Stadium. The image broke Instagram and continued a long-term friendship that’s still going strong.

📲| Prince William and Kate Middleton, The Prince and Princess of Wales, just liked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement post on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/clypCYI3l9 — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) August 26, 2025

If the whispers are true, Taylor and Travis’s wedding will be about gratitude. As sources told Fox News Digital, Swift plans to use her big day “to thank people who have made the journey to this point.” That means the guest list could include not only her A-list inner circle (Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and the Mahomes family) but also recognizable names across the Atlantic. And with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ support (they liked her engagement announcement post), the chances of seeing tiaras among tuxedos are high!

Meanwhile, bridal designers are dreaming up the looks. Vera Wang, speaking at the DKMS Gala earlier this month, predicted Swift won’t settle for just one dress. “That would be my guess,” Wang teased, adding that Taylor’s style is showgirl-level expressive. Christian Siriano, on the other hand, is betting on lace. He says that this is a fabric Taylor Swift has worn as a tour costume and for the red carpet.

Taylor Swift said she doesn’t want an “intimate” affair on The Graham Norton Show:

“The only stressful weddings are the ones [with small guest lists].”

So, there will be more champagne glasses than anyone can count. And, possibly, a royal toast or two. If William and Kate do attend, fans only hope history repeats itself. Maybe a surprise Enchanted duet this time? Either way, the internet’s ready for it.