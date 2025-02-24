Billionaire Elon Musk has once again called for some strict border controls and immigration policies. This was after a journalist reported a double murder by a migrant in Germany.

Musk’s statement was sparked by a tweet that described a horrific event that occurred in Germany. The reporter on X revealed, “Yesterday a two-year-old and a man of 41 was stabbed to death by a migrant who wasn’t supposed to be in Germany. This is not an isolated case. We have several in Norway. How many must meet this fate? How many girls must be r—ped? Before we close our borders?”

Elon Musk has been a very vocal critic of illegal immigration and open-border policies, and he responded with an immediate call to action. The Tesla CEO said, “Close the borders and deport criminals.”

Close the borders and deport criminals https://t.co/MskMdkVHFl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2025

Previously, the BBC had reported that Germany is under increasing pressure to address immigration policies after the occurrence of some violent incidents. One of these incidents, as referred to by the journalist, happened in Aschaffenburg a few days ago. A two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were brutally stabbed, which led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Afghan national.

This attack was not enough and was followed by other incidents, including the killing of 5 people at Magdeburg’s Christmas market in December. A Saudi doctor was charged for the incident. In August 2024, three people were stabbed in Solingen, which involved a Syrian national who was apparently facing deportation after his failed asylum claim.

Elon Musk’s stance on border closure immigration aligns very closely with President Donald Trump’s rhetoric policies. In fact, border security and the deportation of illegal immigrants were the central issues of Trump’s electoral campaign.

Elon Musk frequently promised prompt action on border-related issues in the run-up to his presidency, even announcing his plan to seal the borders and deport criminals on the first day of his government. The president has long painted immigrants as criminals and invaders who pose a threat to social order and national security.

Elon Musk, President Donald Trump’s very own Rasputin, is tearing through our government’s systems and agencies in an attempt to selectively select “suspicious”-sounding documents that he can fabricate and display during news conferences in order to intimidate people into agreeing to harsh austerity measures. Trump is granting Musk and his hardly post-pubescent group of “fraud” investigators near limitless access to our most personal data.

Other than this, Musk has also been mass firing federal workers. A judge on Tuesday declared that although he would not immediately stop Elon Musk’s government efficiency department from ordering the termination of federal employees or gaining access to databases, the case calls into doubt Musk’s almost unbridled power as President Donald Trump’s top deputy.

FLASHBACK: When Elon Musk livestreamed from the border in Eagle Pass, highlighting ongoing illegal immigration and border security issues. “We should not allow people in the country if they are breaking the law. Smooth out legal immigration and stop the flow.” pic.twitter.com/VdT4WLkuAE — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 3, 2025

A request by over a dozen states for a court order prohibiting the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, from accessing computer systems at seven federal agencies or firing government employees while legal proceedings are ongoing has been temporarily denied by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan of Washington.

In her decision, Chutkan wrote that the states “legitimately call into question what appears to be the unchecked authority of an unelected individual and an entity that was not created by Congress and over which it has no oversight.” But the judge said the states had not shown why they were entitled to an immediate restraining order.

The question critics are asking is how far this will go. If Elon Musk is planning to deport everything and everyone who does not belong to America, what’s next on the list? Could it be the Statue of Liberty, considering that the copper-clad statue was a gift to the United States from the people of France? French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi also designed it. Guess only time will tell.